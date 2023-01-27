Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Apple Wi-Fi chip project shelved in favor of next-gen iPhone and Mac processor development
Apple Business iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. According to industry sources, Apple has been on a mission to make as much of the silicon found in its devices - particularly its iPhones - as in-house as possible. This apparent new practice (possibly based on how well the M series for Mac has worked out thus far) may be intended to bring as much confluence to the OEM's hardware as it would bring disruption to businesses such as Qualcomm.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch alongside new noise-cancelling Ace Buds
OnePlus has finally confirmed that the the Chinese version of the India-exclusive 11R will launch as the headline act of the next Ace-series product event. However, as it has just been revealed, it will not do so alone. The online retail giant JD.com has dropped spoilers for the same line's...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 images and details leak online thanks to AT&T
This morning, an AT&T store in the US made a mistake that allowed the entire world to see the unreleased Samsung Galaxy S23 handset. The store unleashed a product promo page online, that also revealed most of the technical specs and features of the handset that remains scheduled for launch in two days. Obviously, today's unwanted event doesn't change the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on February 1 as previously announced.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
notebookcheck.net
Tronsmart Halo 100 and 110 Bluetooth speakers launch with lighting effects and 18-hour battery
The Tronsmart Halo Series Party Speaker has been released. The gadgets combine a sound system with lighting effects. The lineup includes the Halo 100 speaker, a 60 W sound system with a woofer, two mid-tweeters, a treble tweeter and a 5.6-in passive radiator. The Halo 110 is an almost identical device, which comes with a microphone for karaoke but appears to lack the 1.22-in treble tweeter.
notebookcheck.net
Gigaset Plug 2.0 One X in review: Smart socket with development potential
With the Plug 2.0 One X, Gigaset's smart power outlet enters the next round, but it does not directly replace its predecessor, but rather complements the Bocholt-based company's portfolio. The big difference between the two is that the new model can also record the power consumption of connected devices. In addition, switching via Amazon Alexa and Google Home is supported.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Smart Band 2 pricing and marketing material leak ahead of European launch
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Band 2 last month in China alongside the Redmi Watch 3. The lightweight, budget wearable was tipped to make the trip over to Europe shortly after, and it appears a launch is now imminent, with marketing materials and pricing now leaking online. As revealed by Sudhanshu...
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro official renders confirm designs and several details ahead of February 6 release
A leaker has got their hands on official pictures of the POCO X5 and POXO X5 Pro, two upcoming mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has equipped the pair with three rear-facing cameras, flat displays and some eye-catching colour options, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Marketing images of the POCO...
notebookcheck.net
Satechi Pro Hub Slim for MacBook arrives with seven ports including USB4
The Satechi Pro Hub Slim has been launched in the US. The gadget has seven ports, including a 100 W pass-through USB4 port with 40 Gbps transfer speeds. You can also use this port to connect to displays with an up to 6K @ 60 Hz resolution. Alternatively, you can use an HDMI port to connect to a screen with a resolution of up to 4K @ 60 Hz, with HDCP1.4/2.3 and HDR support.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (2) to debut in the US and other markets as a "more premium" successor to the Phone (1) later this year
While Nothing chose not to release its debut smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) in the US, the company has evidently set its sights on that market, with a recent beta membership program making the Phone (1) available in the US. According to a new report, though, it appears the Phone (2) will get a direct US release.
notebookcheck.net
Christie 4K22-HS laser projector unveiled with 22,500 lumens brightness
Christie has announced the 4K22-HS laser projector, which it will showcase at ISE 2023. The new model in the HS Series has a 4K UHD native resolution and up to 22,500 ISO lumens or 19,000 ANSI lumens brightness. Christie claims it is the brightest 1DLP laser projector of its kind on the market, with a 60 Hz frame rate at 4K or 240 Hz at 1080p. The device is compatible with a wide range of lenses from the WUXGA HS Series, including a 0.38:1 ultra short throw model.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 55-inch LG B2 OLED hits lowest price ever on Amazon
The sought-after LG B2 OLED has once again dropped below the important US$1,000 price threshold and even reached its lowest price yet after the reasonably sized 55-inch version received a notable 32% discount on Amazon. A few weeks ago, the South Korean tech giant LG has announced the latest 2023...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in new leaks
Ice Universe's latest leak pertaining to the OnePlus "Ace 2" invites the viewer to "spot the difference" between its appearance and that of the new flagship 11. Should this image prove accurate, the 2 Android smartphones do indeed have a very similar camera hump, although the alleged new Ace-series device's main circular housing for the triple lenses and flash are depicted with a much less subtle take on the higher-end model's twinkly new "black hole-inspired" finish.
notebookcheck.net
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 model to arrive with downgraded storage technology
While the Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut with both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, it appears the cheapest option in the lineup will be nerfed in the storage department, perhaps signifying Samsung's plans to focus on 256 GB and upwards storage in the future. Android Galaxy S...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S for smartphone launches in Europe
The Xiaomi Instant Photo Printer 1S has launched in Europe, specifically in Spain and Germany. You can use the gadget to print in two formats, on 6-in (~100 x 148 mm) photo paper or 3-in (86 x 102 mm) photo paper with an adhesive back. The Xiaomi paper has a protective film to make it waterproof and fingerprint resistant, also preventing the colors from yellowing or degrading quickly. The 1S photo printer supports wireless connection to multiple devices, allowing you to print JPEG or PNG file types via the Xiaomi Home app.
notebookcheck.net
Industry analyst reaffirms 2024 launch window for a foldable iPad
Rumours about Apple entering the foldable market have been around for quite some time. While Apple is yet to hint, let alone confirm it is working on a foldable iPhone/iPad, analysts have estimated such a product won't see the light of day in the immediate future. Ming-Chi Kuo is confident Apple's first-ever foldable iPad will debut sometime in 2024.
notebookcheck.net
Updated | Apple M2 Max and M2 Pro become PassMark's laptop CPU single-thread top dogs but Raptor Lake-HX is yet to strike
Update January 29: The 12-core variant of the Apple M2 Pro has also turned up on PassMark, with the chip managing a single-thread score of 4,174 - enough to put it in third position with the top four places now all taken by the M2 generation of Apple silicon. Original...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Leaker selects seven contestable areas where Samsung's phone offers more for US$799 than Apple's device
Galaxy S iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone iOS Android. Samsung and Apple attract very vociferous and loyal fans to their brand, so whenever either company releases a new premium flagship phone series there is always a heated discussion about if and how it is superior to the competitor’s latest offering. In this instance, leaker @TheGalox_ has fairly pitched the soon-to-be released Samsung Galaxy S23 against the Apple iPhone 14. The latter costs from US$799, which is the widely rumored price tag for the standard Galaxy S23 model, so in price terms the two phones are evenly matched. While the source doesn’t explicitly state that the Galaxy S23 is superior in these seven areas, it is the obvious implication made:
