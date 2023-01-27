Read full article on original website
Gigabyte's AORUS 17X gaming laptop with i9-13900HX CPU and RTX 4090 GPU now up for pre-orders on Amazon
First announced a few weeks ago at CES, Gigabyte’s top-of-the-line AORUS 17X gaming laptop is the first model with the new Intel Raptor Lake-HX and Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile processors to hit Amazon for pre-orders. The official product page is now live and reveals some more specs that were not mentioned in the CES press release. Shipping is scheduled for February 8.
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuts worldwide with customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 200 MP camera
Samsung has presented the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a replacement for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few upgrades over its predecessor. For one, Samsung no longer offers Exynos chipsets in any variants, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy shipping globally. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a new primary camera, which appears to be the ISOCELL HP2.
Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications leak online
Digital Chat Station has outlined specifications for the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, two long-awaited successors to the Pad 5 series. To recap, Xiaomi announced the Pad 5 and Pad 5 Pro in August 2021 with Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 870 chipsets, respectively. Subsequently, the company introduced the Pad 5 Pro 12.4 and the Redmi Pad, with the latter arriving a mere four months ago.
Deal | Anker 651 USB-C 8-in-1 docking station supporting dual displays now 40% off
The Anker 651 USB-C docking station is now discounted at Amazon in the US. The laptop dock has up to eight uses, including a built-in Qi-certified 10 W wireless charging stand for your smartphone. You can currently pick up the gadget for US$119.99, saving US$80 or 40% off the original retail price of US$199.99.
Honor Magic5 Lite leak showcases upcoming mid-range smartphone ahead of MWC 2023
WinFuture and @_snoopytech_ have leaked the Magic5 Lite, one of several smartphones that Honor is expected to reveal later this month at MWC 2023. Honor may no longer be a Huawei subsidiary, but the Magic5 Lite bears more than a passing resemblance with the Mate 40 and Mate 50 series. Regardless, the Magic5 Lite contains upgrades over the Magic4 Lite in several areas, including its battery capacity, display and cameras.
Android 13 arrives for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with LineageOS 20 builds
LineageOS has brought Android 13 to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, four and a half years after the pair debuted with Android 8.0 Oreo. As with other Pixel smartphones, official software support ended in 2020 as of Android 11, three years after their release. However, the Snapdragon 835 powering the pair is only fractionally behind the performance of later Pixel smartphones, such as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a and their Snapdragon 765G.
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
Optoma L1 projector unveiled as new model with 2,500 lumens peak brightness
Optoma has revealed the L1 projector, an 4K UHD ultra-short-throw model. You can use the gadget to throw images up to 105-in (~267 cm) wide with a 0.25:1 throw ratio. The projector has up to 2,500 lumens brightness with 4LED technology, covering 100% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. The device has a 1:800,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR and HLG.
Sony confirms PlayStation 5 production increase as it teases new 2023 games with 'Live from PS5' action ad
The PlayStation 5 stock shortage that fans have been experiencing since the console's launch will be resolved this year, confirmed Sony in a blog post celebrating the launch of its new "Live from PS5" ad series. "If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally," claimed Sony as it thanked players for their patience.
European prices, colours, memory configurations and availability leak for Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
Earlier this month, Xiaomi hinted at introducing new hardware during MWC 2023, which runs between February 27 and March 2. While the company has not hinted at what new hardware it plans to showcase during this year's trade show, it is assumed that at least global versions of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are up for release, along with the Xiaomi 13 Lite. For reference, the Google Play console recently revealed the Xiaomi 13 Lite as the global version of the CIVI 2, which debuted in September.
NexDock Wireless: Nex Computer announces refreshed NexDock laptop dock with wireless connectivity
Nex Computer has announced a new iteration of the NexDock, a series of laptop docks that it has been offering for over five years. While all previous models relied on a physical connection with a smartphone, the NexDock Wireless negates this requirement entirely. The NexDock Wireless remains compatible with a wired connection over USB Type-C, although the NexDock 360 may be a better solution if that is your only use case.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus arrive with tweaked designs and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets across all markets
Samsung has refreshed its flagship smartphone series. From today, the company is accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which start at €949/US$799.99 and €1,119 in the Eurozone, respectively. Both models feature the same chipset and cameras, but the Galaxy S23 Plus should have the edge when it comes to battery life.
Update | Razer Blade 16 and 18 go to pre-order
Gaming Launch Raptor Lake Geforce Storage Thunderbolt. Update: It seems the RTX 4090-based versions are now out of stock. New and Ultra Samsung Galaxy laptops that have just dropped notwithstanding, Razer touts its new Blade 16 and 18 as "still the best" while making their 13- or even 17-inch siblings look lighter than a Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 by comparison. The OEM even goes so far as to laud the new and biggest member of the series as "the most powerful laptop we've ever made".
Apple MacBook Pro 14: Teardown video shows changes for M2 Pro model
IFixit has disassembled the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. While the latest MacBook Pro 14 is visually unchanged from its predecessor, iFixit has revealed the extent of internal changes, including using a smaller heatsink. A few days ago, we discussed that Apple is shipping slower 512 GB SSDs with this year's...
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
Nvidia Titan RTX Ada engineering sample spotted online with 48 GB of GDDR6 VRAM
Nvidia's Titan RTX Ada graphics card smiled for the camera not too long ago. Its quad-slot design and overkill cooler were a sight to behold, but it would be virtually impossible to see one in the wild because it was shelved. Besides, the GeForce RTX 4090 is already a powerhouse, and it makes little sense for Nvidia to launch its successor, even less so when it has multiple potential points of failure with two 12VHPWR slots.
Nothing Ear (2) design and features revealed by new leak
The massively-successful Nothing Ear (1)'s successor, Nothing Ear (2), was rumoured to be in development right around when the Nothing Ear (stick) launched. Some renders of the TWS earbuds emerged shortly after. OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has now unveiled a wealth of new information about the Nothing Ear (2).
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch alongside new noise-cancelling Ace Buds
OnePlus has finally confirmed that the the Chinese version of the India-exclusive 11R will launch as the headline act of the next Ace-series product event. However, as it has just been revealed, it will not do so alone. The online retail giant JD.com has dropped spoilers for the same line's...
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro teardown offers an inside look at the smartphone's retractable zoom lens
Tecno has released the Phantom X2 Pro as the first (well, definitely the most recent) retractable-lens smartphone. The advanced camera is 1 of the device's dual 50MP shooters, and exists for purposes such as portrait photography. However, some prospective buyers might worry that its extra moving parts might make it...
