Sony DualSense Edge launches as premium PlayStation 5 wireless controller with short battery life

Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Tronsmart Halo 100 and 110 Bluetooth speakers launch with lighting effects and 18-hour battery
The Tronsmart Halo Series Party Speaker has been released. The gadgets combine a sound system with lighting effects. The lineup includes the Halo 100 speaker, a 60 W sound system with a woofer, two mid-tweeters, a treble tweeter and a 5.6-in passive radiator. The Halo 110 is an almost identical device, which comes with a microphone for karaoke but appears to lack the 1.22-in treble tweeter.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Smart Band 2 pricing and marketing material leak ahead of European launch
Xiaomi launched the Redmi Band 2 last month in China alongside the Redmi Watch 3. The lightweight, budget wearable was tipped to make the trip over to Europe shortly after, and it appears a launch is now imminent, with marketing materials and pricing now leaking online. As revealed by Sudhanshu...
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 will launch alongside new noise-cancelling Ace Buds
OnePlus has finally confirmed that the the Chinese version of the India-exclusive 11R will launch as the headline act of the next Ace-series product event. However, as it has just been revealed, it will not do so alone. The online retail giant JD.com has dropped spoilers for the same line's...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light with Bluetooth gateway and HomeKit support arrives in Europe
The Xiaomi Mi Smart LED Ceiling Light (350 mm) is now available in Spain and Germany. The smart light allows stepless adjustment of the brightness and color temperature of the bulb. The device has a color temperature range from 2,700 to 6,000 K and up to 3,000 lumens brightness thanks to 48 LED lamp beads.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Apple Wi-Fi chip project shelved in favor of next-gen iPhone and Mac processor development
Apple Business iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. According to industry sources, Apple has been on a mission to make as much of the silicon found in its devices - particularly its iPhones - as in-house as possible. This apparent new practice (possibly based on how well the M series for Mac has worked out thus far) may be intended to bring as much confluence to the OEM's hardware as it would bring disruption to businesses such as Qualcomm.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 55-inch LG B2 OLED hits lowest price ever on Amazon
The sought-after LG B2 OLED has once again dropped below the important US$1,000 price threshold and even reached its lowest price yet after the reasonably sized 55-inch version received a notable 32% discount on Amazon. A few weeks ago, the South Korean tech giant LG has announced the latest 2023...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 40 Pro: Launch window and European pricing leak for Moto X40 global model
Motorola may have recently launched a raft of entry-level and mid-range smartphones, but its current premier smartphone remains without a global release. That could soon change, according to Appuals, which has also revealed alleged pricing for the device. For reference, Motorola introduced the Moto G13, Moto G23, Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G last week, as well as the Moto E13.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11R and Ace 2 officially previewed ahead of nearly simultaneous launch
The Ace 2 and 11R have now finally revealed themselves to be the Chinese- and Indian- market versions of the same OnePlus smartphone respectively in their latest official teasers. The devices are now even slated to launch in the same new pale green color, with an additional black option in...
notebookcheck.net
Huge Sony Xperia 1 IV price cut gives credence to rumor that Xperia 1 V may match Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price tag
There have been some iffy Sony Xperia 1 V leaks and rumors appearing lately, and one of the latest is in regard to the potential price tag. There has been a report about the Xperia 1 V price before, with a post suggesting that lower “production costs” meant Sony had the option to launch the 2023 Xperia 1 at a cheaper starting point. For those not in the know, arguably the worst facet about any premium Xperia flagship is its inevitable sky-high price tag. However, a new rumor claims that Sony USA wants to target the “same level as the S23 Ultra”, which would likely mean a price cut for that particular market:
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 images and details leak online thanks to AT&T
This morning, an AT&T store in the US made a mistake that allowed the entire world to see the unreleased Samsung Galaxy S23 handset. The store unleashed a product promo page online, that also revealed most of the technical specs and features of the handset that remains scheduled for launch in two days. Obviously, today's unwanted event doesn't change the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on February 1 as previously announced.
notebookcheck.net
Fiido confirms upcoming launch of Titan, M31 and C22 e-bikes
Fiido may be best known for its "innovative" folding e-bikes that have often scored crowd-funding hits throughout the brand's 5-year history. Now, however, the OEM has unveiled its intention to move beyond that with new products of different form-factors. To this end, Fiido will follow its Beast e-scooter up with...
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Xiaomi POCO X5 and POCO X5 Pro official renders confirm designs and several details ahead of February 6 release
A leaker has got their hands on official pictures of the POCO X5 and POXO X5 Pro, two upcoming mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi has equipped the pair with three rear-facing cameras, flat displays and some eye-catching colour options, among other features. Android Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Marketing images of the POCO...
notebookcheck.net
Sharp NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors unveiled with up to 17,000 lumens brightness
Sharp NEC has announced the NEC PA1405UL and NEC PA1705UL projectors, which it will demonstrate at ISE 2023. The devices have up to 17,000 lumens brightness from a laser light source with LCD technology, enabling them to be used in brighter environments. The gadgets have been designed to be used on larger scales in educational settings, meeting rooms, auditoriums and leisure venues such as museums.
notebookcheck.net
LG debuts Samsung OLED displays on its new Gram Style laptop line
For the first time, Samsung Display will be supplying OLED panels to LG Electronics for use in its upcoming 2023 Gram Style laptops. Besides the bright OLEDs with fast refresh from Samsung, the unique notebooks offer glass-covered bodies and stealth illuminated touchpads for the style-conscious fans of the thin and light LG Gram laptop line.
notebookcheck.net
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy S23 model to arrive with downgraded storage technology
While the Galaxy S23 series is expected to debut with both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, it appears the cheapest option in the lineup will be nerfed in the storage department, perhaps signifying Samsung's plans to focus on 256 GB and upwards storage in the future. Android Galaxy S...
notebookcheck.net
New Titan Ada real-world images show up online alongside revised GeForce RTX 4090 Ti specs
Even though the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 can chew through any game launched in the next few years, it isn't enough for Nvidia. An even more powerful Ada Titan graphics card using the same AD102 silicon was in the works but eventually shelved due to its insane power draw. We might, however, still get a GeForce RTX 4090 Ti. Prolific leaker Kopite7kimi has now revised some of its specs.
notebookcheck.net
Nothing Phone (2) to debut in the US and other markets as a "more premium" successor to the Phone (1) later this year
While Nothing chose not to release its debut smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) in the US, the company has evidently set its sights on that market, with a recent beta membership program making the Phone (1) available in the US. According to a new report, though, it appears the Phone (2) will get a direct US release.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Ace 2 pops up with a familiar design and high-end SoC in new leaks
Ice Universe's latest leak pertaining to the OnePlus "Ace 2" invites the viewer to "spot the difference" between its appearance and that of the new flagship 11. Should this image prove accurate, the 2 Android smartphones do indeed have a very similar camera hump, although the alleged new Ace-series device's main circular housing for the triple lenses and flash are depicted with a much less subtle take on the higher-end model's twinkly new "black hole-inspired" finish.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi MS11: Images of Xiaomi's first EV surface online
The Xiaomi 'Modena' has been spotted again, less than two weeks after prototypes of the company's first EV were spotted in Inner Mongolia. Now, Car News China claims to have obtained images of the same car without any camouflaging attached. For some reason, the photos have been taken from a display. As a result, the images are relatively low resolution and a touch grainy.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G passes FCC testing on route to launch
The Galaxy A54 5G might join the new A14 in adopting the S22 Ultra-esque look of its generation soon. Then again, the former is said to debut as the more premium Android device of the 2, something potentially borne out in what might be its FCC registration. The new and...
Comments / 0