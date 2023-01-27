ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

10TV

Police arrest man charged in deadly shooting at Grove City hotel

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Police arrested a Columbus man who is charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Grove City hotel more than a year ago. Willie Williams, 19, was taken into custody Wednesday and is currently being held in Franklin County Correction Center. The charges stemmed from the shooting death of 17-year-old Vonzell Williamson in December 2021.
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. deputy injured by drug trafficking suspect

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In response to community concerns, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the US-23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force conducted increased enforcement efforts from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023. Over the three-day period, 40 traffic stops were made resulting in 6 citations for driving under suspension and 6 people being arrested on active arrest warrants.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A drug-sniffing K-9 discovered nearly 300 grams of narcotics on Friday during a traffic stop along U.S. 23. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Garka alerted to the presence of narcotics in a car stopped for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23 near Trego Creek Road, south of […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson suspected in shed fire in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County homeowner was awoken to flames coming from an outbuilding on his property late Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Massieville Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a structure fire. Reports...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

More than 40 dead dogs found on Piketon property

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing felony charges after the local sheriff said more than 100 dogs and other animals were found dead or severely neglected on his Pike County property. Investigators found over 40 dogs dead and 80 malnourished and emaciated at the home of 62-year-old Wyndan Skye on Friday, according to […]
PIKETON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Women accused of stealing products from Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise. Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in shooting of 62-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for the suspect who shot and killed a 62-year-old South Linden man in his car eight months ago. Lawrence Smith III, 62, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on May 29, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Thieves steal truck and trailer from Chillicothe dealership

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Thieves steal a truck and trailer from a Chillicothe car dealership. It happened on Thursday at the Instant Auto Sales on North Bridge Street. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the dealership shortly before noon on a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers stated...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Ross Grand Jury: Possibly 75 years and $150,000 in Fines for Looking for GF

The Ross County Grand Jury returned 12 of their 14 cases Friday, with three open. In one case, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On November 15th, 22-year-old Jaquon L. Nesser of Chillicothe, forced his way into a Western Avenue apartment. He brandished a firearm, and "frantically ran" through the apartment, claiming to be looking for his girlfriend who was known to stay there sometimes.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy hit by gunshot while sleeping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that at 11:58 p.m., an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence at the 3300 block of Quaker Road on the south side. Police say one of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Four people arrested in $30,000 Ohio drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH

