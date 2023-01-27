ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Morristown Minute

Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton

NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plant-Forward Meal Subscription Service to Call Burlington County Home

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — One of the nation's leading tech-enabled food and nutrition companies is coming to Burlington County.  Thistle, a San Francisco-based meal subscription service that delivers plant-forward meals, snacks and cold-pressed juices to homes throughout the U.S., is opening a new facility in Burlington Township. The 75,000 square-foot facility on Campus Drive is the former Kraft Foods building and will serve as Thistle's East Coast headquarters and distribution center. The location is expected to employ approximately 200 workers.  An event was held this week to welcome Thistle to the County, which was attended by Thistle executives, Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen to Host Massive Job Fair on February 1st

If you’re searching for a new job this winter, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen is here to get you connected with your next great opportunity!. On February 1st, 2023, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) will host a massive job fair for Trenton residents and beyond. The fair will be held from 10:30 am-1:00 pm at TASK, 72 Escher St., Trenton, NJ 08609. Please report to the TASK Conference Room upon arrival. There will be many employers and recruiters to help you find just the job for you. Career coaches will also be available on-site to provide additional support. To participate, attendees must bring two valid forms of ID and have access to an email address.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

‘The Melanin Market’ is Coming to Trenton!

With Black History Month just around the corner, now is the perfect time to support Black-owned businesses in our community!. On Saturday, February 4th, The Melanin Market will make its way to Trenton for a business expo and fashion showcase. The Market will be held at Mercer County Community College’s James Kearney Campus, 102 N Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08608. The Market will be open from 10 am-4 pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved online here: Melanin Market – Tickets. Tickets will cover admission for one adult. In addition to the Market, attendees will enjoy live music, giveaways, and more. A chance to explore, connect with the community, and shop ’til you drop? Sign us up!
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K

TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
KEARNY, NJ
Hillsborough Beacon

Mercer County Police Academy’s 28th basic class ‘stand ready’ to serve in their respective communities

The Mercer County Police Academy has graduated its 28th basic class of 44 cadets. An audience of several hundred family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around state saw the cadets receive graduation certificates to officially make them police officers during a commencement held in the gymnasium at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) on Jan. 27, according to a press release through Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

Man, 2 women shot in Paterson

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Two women and a man were shot in Paterson on Saturday, police said. Officers rushed to 10th Avenue and East 26th Street around 11:10 p.m. after reports of shots fired, authorities said. They found a wounded 36-year-old woman from Paterson and an injured 37-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the scene. […]
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

