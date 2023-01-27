If you’re searching for a new job this winter, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen is here to get you connected with your next great opportunity!. On February 1st, 2023, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) will host a massive job fair for Trenton residents and beyond. The fair will be held from 10:30 am-1:00 pm at TASK, 72 Escher St., Trenton, NJ 08609. Please report to the TASK Conference Room upon arrival. There will be many employers and recruiters to help you find just the job for you. Career coaches will also be available on-site to provide additional support. To participate, attendees must bring two valid forms of ID and have access to an email address.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO