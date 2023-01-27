Read full article on original website
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton
NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
Plant-Forward Meal Subscription Service to Call Burlington County Home
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — One of the nation's leading tech-enabled food and nutrition companies is coming to Burlington County. Thistle, a San Francisco-based meal subscription service that delivers plant-forward meals, snacks and cold-pressed juices to homes throughout the U.S., is opening a new facility in Burlington Township. The 75,000 square-foot facility on Campus Drive is the former Kraft Foods building and will serve as Thistle's East Coast headquarters and distribution center. The location is expected to employ approximately 200 workers. An event was held this week to welcome Thistle to the County, which was attended by Thistle executives, Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson...
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Trenton Area Soup Kitchen to Host Massive Job Fair on February 1st
If you’re searching for a new job this winter, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen is here to get you connected with your next great opportunity!. On February 1st, 2023, the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) will host a massive job fair for Trenton residents and beyond. The fair will be held from 10:30 am-1:00 pm at TASK, 72 Escher St., Trenton, NJ 08609. Please report to the TASK Conference Room upon arrival. There will be many employers and recruiters to help you find just the job for you. Career coaches will also be available on-site to provide additional support. To participate, attendees must bring two valid forms of ID and have access to an email address.
‘The Melanin Market’ is Coming to Trenton!
With Black History Month just around the corner, now is the perfect time to support Black-owned businesses in our community!. On Saturday, February 4th, The Melanin Market will make its way to Trenton for a business expo and fashion showcase. The Market will be held at Mercer County Community College’s James Kearney Campus, 102 N Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08608. The Market will be open from 10 am-4 pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved online here: Melanin Market – Tickets. Tickets will cover admission for one adult. In addition to the Market, attendees will enjoy live music, giveaways, and more. A chance to explore, connect with the community, and shop ’til you drop? Sign us up!
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K
TRENTON, NJ – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing left two third-tier winning tickets. Each ticket won $10,000. The tickets matched the Gold Mega Ball and four of the five white balls. The tickets were purchased at Kearny Wine And Liquor on Kearny Avenue in Kearny and the mobile app Jackpocket based in Hewitt. The winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday’s drawing were: 04, 43, 46, 47, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 22 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post Two NJ Mega Millions Tickets Win $10K appeared first on Shore News Network.
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Mercer County Police Academy’s 28th basic class ‘stand ready’ to serve in their respective communities
The Mercer County Police Academy has graduated its 28th basic class of 44 cadets. An audience of several hundred family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around state saw the cadets receive graduation certificates to officially make them police officers during a commencement held in the gymnasium at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) on Jan. 27, according to a press release through Mercer County.
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
Man, 2 women shot in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — Two women and a man were shot in Paterson on Saturday, police said. Officers rushed to 10th Avenue and East 26th Street around 11:10 p.m. after reports of shots fired, authorities said. They found a wounded 36-year-old woman from Paterson and an injured 37-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the scene. […]
Man arrested after gun found at Newark Airport security checkpoint
Officials arrested a Pennsylvania man after security officials discovered a handgun at a checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport, authorities said Monday.
Family of unarmed man fatally shot by Newark police ‘demand’ federal investigation
Racial justice advocates and the family of an unarmed man fatally shot by a Newark police officer two years ago called on New Jersey’s top-ranking federal law enforcement official Monday to investigate the case after a state grand jury declined to indict the officer last week. Carl Dorsey, 39,...
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ, Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
