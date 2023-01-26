Read full article on original website
TRON Academy Sponsors Princeton Blockchain Club and Partners with TRON Climate Initiative
TRON Academy has become the official sponsor of the Princeton Blockchain Club, the premier blockchain-focused student organization at Princeton University, whose goal is to build a vibrant and diverse network for Web3 natives on campus. TRON DAO is thrilled to be engaged with such a prestigious institution and such an innovative club with a kindred focus on educating the next generation of blockchain developers.
The launch of a nonfungible token protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet
The cryptocurrency community is currently split on the question of whether the recent implementation of a nonfungible token (NFT) protocol on the Bitcoin mainnet would be beneficial to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The software programmer Casey Rodarmor is responsible for the creation of the protocol, which is known as "Ordinals." He...
Charity Commission investigating Effective Ventures Foundation over ties to FTX
Effective Ventures Foundation is an organisation with connections to the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a recent announcement made by the commission in England and Wales that is responsible for the regulation of registered charities. The investigation was initiated owing to the fact that FTX is a "major sponsor"...
NFT Exploits Need A Countermeasure And Unique Certification May Be The Answer
NFT exploits, hacks, and thefts remain a pressing issue in 2023. Moonbirds co-founder Kevin Rose fell victim to an exploit draining his wallet. Over $1,1 million in NFTS were stolen, and secondary markets aren't always equipped to handle with stolen assets. Kevin Rose Suffers A Setback. Being an NFT collection...
Hackers Launder $27 Million in Stolen Ethereum From North Korean
The cash that were taken in June 2022 are still being laundered by the North Korean exploiters who were behind the assault on the Harmony Bridge. The criminals transferred another $27.18 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) over the weekend, as shown by on-chain data that was published on January 28 by blockchain detective ZachXBT.
