7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
KQED
Where to Find Shelter From Freezing Temperatures in the Bay Area
Temperatures are expected to drop to exceptionally cold levels in parts of the Bay Area tonight, according to the National Weather Service, prompting agencies to open up warming centers and shelters for unhoused people to protect them from hypothermia. It's anticipated that these freezing temperatures will continue into Wednesday morning,...
sfstandard.com
Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant
Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
Has the cost of living in the Bay Area always been this high?
San Francisco is one of the 10 most expensive cities in the world.
Mumu Hot Pot Is Steaming Up for its San Francisco Debut
The Bay Area-based restaurant is coming to 2 Varela Avenue, not far from Stonestown shopping mall, and it's opening in spring 2023.
Martinez Tribune
Annual Wild Mushroom Warning issued for Parklands
With this year’s exceptionally abundant rains, Regional Parks visitors may have noticed mushrooms popping up in great numbers. Mushrooms are an ecologically important part of our parklands and can look beautiful – but some of them contain dangerous toxins. The death cap (Amanita phalloides) and western destroying angel (Amanita ocreata) are two of the world’s most toxic mushrooms, and both can be found in East Bay Regional Parks during the rainy season.
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
sfstandard.com
After SF Pizza Shop Employee Tells Cops They Are ‘Not Welcome,’ the Internet Piles On
A San Francisco pizza shop is fielding some bad Yelp reviews after the SF Police Officers Association, the union that represents the SFPD, tweeted that an employee there “told several of our officers that they are not welcome in the restaurant.”. The owner of the shop—Pizza Squared, located at...
nobhillgazette.com
San Francisco Cotillion Club Celebrates the 80th Debutante Ball
The ultimate social network was celebrated on December 22 as 27 debutantes took their curtsy during the 80th anniversary of the Cotillion Club of San Francisco. This old guard tradition, populated by founding families of Gold Rush–era San Francisco and the Peninsula (think: lumber, press barons, locomotives or silver mines), kicked off precisely at 10 p.m. as bandleader Laurent Fourgo fired up classic tunes (à la “A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody”) in the ballroom salons of the storied Palace Hotel.
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San Francisco
Mr. Charlie’s is bringing the nostalgic fast-food vibes to the Bay Area!. Among the fast-food giants, McDonald’s is probably the least vegan-friendly. The fries are cooked in beef fat, none of the burgers are veganizable, and even the fruit smoothies contain yogurt. But thanks to Mr. Charlie’s, Los Angeles vegans get to reminisce on the iconic burgers, nuggets, and fries. And now, Bay Area vegans can too! Because the vegan McDonald’s dupe is now open in San Francisco.
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
The Half Moon Bay shooting was prompted by a $100 repair bill, local prosecutor says
The man charged with killing seven people in Half Moon Bay this past week reportedly told police he carried out the attack after a supervisor demanded he pay to repair a forklift damaged at work.
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
KQED
Why Sewage Flooded the Bay
An estimated 62 million gallons of sewage — or about 94 Olympic-sized swimming pools — spilled into the San Francisco Bay during the storms in late December and January. Those storms are now behind us, and officials say the water is now safe. But now is actually the perfect time to unpack what went wrong with our sewage system, and how we can better prepare our infrastructure for the next big storm.
sfstandard.com
The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year
Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
Eater
This Massive Peninsula Food Hall Will Close Temporarily and Lay Off 45 Employees
In Los Altos, State Street Market will cut its contract with Bon Appetit Management Co., meaning about 45 employees will be laid off. The news comes as the food hall plans to shut down for a few weeks, reopening with new vendors and, obviously, new staff. The San Francisco Business Times reports the closure will last through February and into March. Bon Appetit Management Co. is the same company whose employees work at Oracle Park and Chase Center amongst other venues. Bon Appetit said in a public notice that “many” of the terminated staff will be offered roles at other sites.
