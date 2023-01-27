Mr. Charlie’s is bringing the nostalgic fast-food vibes to the Bay Area!. Among the fast-food giants, McDonald’s is probably the least vegan-friendly. The fries are cooked in beef fat, none of the burgers are veganizable, and even the fruit smoothies contain yogurt. But thanks to Mr. Charlie’s, Los Angeles vegans get to reminisce on the iconic burgers, nuggets, and fries. And now, Bay Area vegans can too! Because the vegan McDonald’s dupe is now open in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO