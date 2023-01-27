ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wgxa.tv

MACON IS DESIRABLE DESTINATION FOR FILM LOCATION SCOUTS

MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The Disney+ show, Genius: MLK/X, filmed today, and will wrap up filming tomorrow in downtown Macon. Store fronts looked a little different today after set production transformed some businesses to replicate the era of Malcom X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Georgia has become a...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Museum Of Aviation suprises 10-year-old battling cancer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Are you fully engaged or cheating yourself of SLC?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Can you believe February is just 4 days away?. Time feels like it is zipping through 2023 and while most are enjoying some city leisure, some of us have been grinding too hard to notice January is coming to an end. Our work-life balance can be...
MACON, GA
AccessAtlanta

Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit

Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
MACON, GA
wrganews.com

HOPE High School Equivalency Exam Grant now available through GNTC

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. Last year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency (HSE) Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
MARIETTA, GA
WJCL

Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
APPLING COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight

ATLANTA — As high-tech manufacturing plants – many in the electric vehicle and battery sectors – are lured to Georgia, affordable housing for workers is emerging as a key challenge. “The transformational projects, good paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren’t options for...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Sleeping Lab-mix puppies need a home

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With temperature drops in the forecast, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has something that might warm your heart and home. The Bib County Sheriff's Office posted the "awww" worthy picture on Facebook for anyone looking to adopt one of these playful pups. Sure, they'll keep you on the move, but looks like when they crash, they crash hard!
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy