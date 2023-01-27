Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Community Foundation of Central Georgia brings On The Table to 21 counties
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced its 2023 plans for On The Table, an initiative to engage with residents and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of the community. Launched in 2018, On The Table has returned to in-person events for the first...
wgxa.tv
MACON IS DESIRABLE DESTINATION FOR FILM LOCATION SCOUTS
MACON, Ga (WGXA) -- The Disney+ show, Genius: MLK/X, filmed today, and will wrap up filming tomorrow in downtown Macon. Store fronts looked a little different today after set production transformed some businesses to replicate the era of Malcom X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Georgia has become a...
'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health. For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community. They plan to...
wgxa.tv
Museum Of Aviation suprises 10-year-old battling cancer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
wgxa.tv
Are you fully engaged or cheating yourself of SLC?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Can you believe February is just 4 days away?. Time feels like it is zipping through 2023 and while most are enjoying some city leisure, some of us have been grinding too hard to notice January is coming to an end. Our work-life balance can be...
WMAZ
Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence seen in Tyre Nichols case
As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia.
AccessAtlanta
Black music history in Georgia: 6 monuments and museums to visit
Georgia is a music lover’s paradise! From gospel to jazz, blues to hip-hop, and everything in between, the state boasts a rich history of African American music that will have you tapping your toes and singing along. A mural honoring the late rapper Takeoff, a member of the group...
wgxa.tv
'Its sickening': Bibb County Sheriff, David Davis condemns officers in Tyre Nicols video
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It started with a traffic stop, then escalated to a violent scene, that you may consider too disturbing to watch. The screams and the struggles of Tyre Nicols can't be unheard by people in the Midstate. "It's getting out of hand," said Jessica May. "There were other...
wgxa.tv
Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; 'Crisco House' hotel project update
The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
wrganews.com
HOPE High School Equivalency Exam Grant now available through GNTC
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency diploma for free. Last year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency (HSE) Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED® exam.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Georgia Residents Get Snap-Happy at the Gym: Study Finds Love for Selfies and Squats
A new study on the selfie habits of Americans has revealed that Georgia residents are one of the biggest gym selfie-takers in the nation. With an average of 1.71 selfies per week — 11th in the country, — Georgians can’t help but show off their gains. According...
This Is Georgia's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Here's where you can find it.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
WJCL
Long-time Appling County judge dies after extended illness
APPLING COUNTY, Ga. — A long-time Appling County judge has died at the age of 79. Diane Hallman passed away on Wednesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an extended illness. A funeral was held for her on Sunday. Hallman grew up in Baxley. Her obituary describes her as a...
WALB 10
SWGA registered nurses trained to insert Nexaplon devices
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is training select registered nurses (RN) to insert Nexaplon devices. Nexaplon is a soft and flexible hormonal implant that is about the size of a small match. The implant is easily inserted just under the skin of the upper arm after an anesthetic is used.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $572 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one took home the big jackpot, but in Georgia, there was a six-figure winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28 were 2-18-23-27-47, Powerball 15. The Power Play was 4x. With no $572 million winner Saturday, the estimated grand prize increases to $613 million for Monday's...
wgxa.tv
Affordable housing challenge puts local control issue in the spotlight
ATLANTA — As high-tech manufacturing plants – many in the electric vehicle and battery sectors – are lured to Georgia, affordable housing for workers is emerging as a key challenge. “The transformational projects, good paying jobs, and new investments are worth little if there aren’t options for...
wgxa.tv
Sleeping Lab-mix puppies need a home
MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With temperature drops in the forecast, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has something that might warm your heart and home. The Bib County Sheriff's Office posted the "awww" worthy picture on Facebook for anyone looking to adopt one of these playful pups. Sure, they'll keep you on the move, but looks like when they crash, they crash hard!
