Charlotte, NC

Olivari and Rice defeat Charlotte 65-63

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari led Rice with 26 points and 10 rebounds and sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with two seconds left as the Owls defeated Charlotte 65-63 on Thursday night.

Aly Khalifa's 3-pointer for Charlotte tied the game at 63-all with 13 seconds left.

Mekhi Mason added 15 points for Rice (15-5, 6-3 Conference USA). Cameron Sheffield was 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Lu'Cye Patterson led the 49ers (13-8, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, five assists and three steals. Khalifa added 13 points and Igor Milicic Jr. had 10.

Mason scored seven points in the first half and Rice went into the break trailing 28-27. Olivari scored 20 points in the second half for Rice, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

NEXT UP

Rice's next game is Saturday against UAB at home. Charlotte hosts Florida International on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Eau Claire, WI
