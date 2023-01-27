ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Colleges Athletic Training Clinic has a new employee. He has four legs and loves belly rugs. His name is Milo. Milo was adopted by Gabi Oney who is the head athletic trainer at the Jim Buriak Athletic Training Clinic at Roanoke College. Oney says she began to take Milo to work with her and once she saw the connection Milo had with students she got him certified as a therapy dog.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO