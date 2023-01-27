Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
WFXR News First at Ten
As we inch closer to February, a pivotal month in high school wrestling, Jake Cline is determined to be in Salem and become a state champion again. Outdoors Bound: News & Notes – Bailey, Woodpeckers, …. K9 Bailey retires, Red Cockaded Woodpeckers are thriving, NC and WV Angler Recognition,...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia ABC re-opens Downtown Roanoke
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has returned to its location on Campbell Avenue Downtown Roanoke on January 30. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has returned to its location on Campbell Avenue Downtown Roanoke on January 30. Student Achiever: Glenvar’s Jake Cline. As we inch closer to February,...
wfxrtv.com
WBB: Virginia Tech at Virginia Postgame Reaction
Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and UVA's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton react after the Hokies defeat the Cavaliers, 72-60, in Charlottesville. Virginia Tech's Kayana Traylor and UVA's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton react after the Hokies defeat the Cavaliers, 72-60, in Charlottesville. Student Achiever: Glenvar’s Jake Cline. As we inch closer to February, a pivotal...
wfxrtv.com
A look at Virginia’s 2023 football schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The 2023 season for the University of Virginia features six home games as well as a neutral site match-up. UVA will also be playing six teams that appeared in bowl games last season. The Cavaliers will open the schedule against SEC-opponent Tennessee in Nashville before...
wfxrtv.com
Bigger Than Basketball: Virginia Tech coaching staff shows off sneakers to fight pediatric cancer
The Virginia Tech men's basketball team picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month after defeating Syracuse, 85-70, Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum. But it was what the coaches were wearing on their feet that showed how the game was bigger than basketball. Bigger Than Basketball:...
wfxrtv.com
Mutts’ near triple double sends Va. Tech past Syracuse
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Grant Basile scored 25 points and Hunter Catoor scored 20 points and Virginia Tech used the first half to blow past Syracuse for an 85-70 win. Judah Mintz’s jumper brought Syracuse within 65-53 nine minutes into the second half, but Justyn Mutts threw down a dunk, Basile had a pair of layups and Syracuse failed to score in a little more than two minutes and Virginia Tech extended its lead to 18. Mintz scored 21 for Syracuse.
wfxrtv.com
Cafe deemed a "total loss" after fire in Bedford
The Bedford Fire Department says crews were coming back to the station after responding to a call in the Forest area of the county when they noticed black smoke coming from downtown Bedford. Cafe deemed a “total loss” after fire in Bedford. The Bedford Fire Department says crews...
wfxrtv.com
‘He brings a lot of joy’ therapy dog starts at Roanoke College
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Colleges Athletic Training Clinic has a new employee. He has four legs and loves belly rugs. His name is Milo. Milo was adopted by Gabi Oney who is the head athletic trainer at the Jim Buriak Athletic Training Clinic at Roanoke College. Oney says she began to take Milo to work with her and once she saw the connection Milo had with students she got him certified as a therapy dog.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team (SRT) has reported that it recovered a fourth body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County on January 27. State Police say the body was found on Friday around 8:15 a.m. and was taken to the...
wfxrtv.com
Home and Garden show celebrates 13th anniversary in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The time of the year to start your garden and do your “DIY” renovations is back. The Berglund Center is hosting the 13th Annual Home and Garden Show for a three-day run beginning on February 3rd. Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, the...
wfxrtv.com
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wfxrtv.com
Appomattox firefighters respond to shed fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a shed fire on January 29th. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, crews went to the Western Lane and Moonlight Road area and found a shed fully involved in a blaze. Firefighters say while fighting the blaze, EMS treated one person for injuries.
wfxrtv.com
Charges pending after bomb threat at Wytheville gas station
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area. The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat. An investigation with an explosive detection K9 followed and no devices turned up. Police say the business was deemed safe by 3 a.m.
wfxrtv.com
EMS attended two after house fire in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Emergency medical services attended to two people after a house fire in Campbell County on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out as a rapid intervention team to a structure fire on Wards Road at 4:33 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the house and made entry. They say they were able to contain the fire to the bathroom.
wfxrtv.com
Tyson Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a Tyson tractor-trailer fire on January 29th. Shortly before 6 a.m., crews responded to Interstate 81 South in Botetourt County. When they arrived on the scene, they found a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames and quickly spreading to the woods. The driver was able to unhook the trailer, so crews could put the fire out.
wfxrtv.com
Experts share advice on preventing vehicle break-ins and theft
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — In the first three quarters of 2022, the Lynchburg Police Department reported nearly 300 offenses of property stolen from a vehicle and just over 200 offenses of motor vehicle theft. Community members say it can be disheartening seeing the number of break-ins and thefts. “I...
Comments / 0