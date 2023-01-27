ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport CT–Yuery’s Market Robbery

#Bridgeport CT– On January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, two suspects entered Yuery’s Market located at 1141 East Main Street, brandished a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect armed with the handgun is described as a Black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue medical gloves. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black & white shirt, black pants, black jacket, and a black facemask. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot headed westbound on Jane Street.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Police step up patrols amid brazen purse snatchings

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating three incidents of brazen purse snatchings that occurred in broad daylight where suspects in stolen vehicles targeting women in parking lots. Local police are looking into incidents in North Haven, Wallingford, and Southington. Police tell us they are stepping up patrols in parking...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks

A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
STAMFORD, CT
FOX 61

Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Mike’s Deli Robbery

On January 10, 2023, at approximately 12:20 am, a suspect entered Mike’s Deli located at 2808 Fairfield Avenue, motioned as if he had a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hat, blue jacket with black sleeves, tan khaki pants, and tan boots. The suspect left the store walking eastbound on Fairfield Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Merritt Parkway Rollover

2023-01-31@12:07am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A rollover accident with entrapment report northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exits 43 and 44, close to the Redding Road overpass. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Home Invasion/Robbery

#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police received a 911 call at 0909hrs on a preliminary report of a burglary in progress I the 600th block of Brooks St. BPD units were dispatched and on-scene reports indicated a home invasion took place with a woman and her two children home. The male parties displayed a firearm and fled the residence with the female’s cellphone. AMR was dispatched to the scene for evaluation of any injuries. This is an active investigation at this time. Anyone with info is asked to contact Det. Jeff Holtz 203-581-5293 or the BPT PD at 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Large Truck Overturns in New Haven

A truck that hauls waste overturned on Kimberly Avenue in North Haven Monday. The truck is on its side and police are blocking the road. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Shot, Man Stabbed During Stamford Street Fight

A woman was shot and a man was stabbed multiple times during a large street fight in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford around 2:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of lower Summer Street. The wounded duo was discovered when Stamford Police officers responded to a...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Multiple Drug ODs In Milford Arrested: Police

Police arrested a 44-year-old man accused of selling drugs and contributing to the overdoses of multiple people in and around Milford, authorities said. Joel Santiago-Galve, aka Primo, of Marlborough, was captured on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with multiple drug offenses. Investigators allege he is responsible for multiple drug overdoses.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Structure Fire

2023-01-28@1:09pm–#Norwalk CT– Firefighters on scene of a structure fire above a strip mall on the 2nd floor in the 100 block of Main Street. Two fire hoses in operation and firefighters are ventilating the roof. Our sponsor can make it like It Never Even Happened. By Stephen Krauchick.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Woman Kidnapped By Ex-Boyfriend In Norwalk Still Missing, Police Say

Police are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case involving a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in Norwalk and never seen again. The decades-old incident happened during the early morning of Feb. 1, 1985, around 12:15 a.m., when April Grisanti left Anthony's Bar in Norwalk on Main Street and was forced into a vehicle by her ex-boyfriend who then drove away, Norwalk Police said in an announcement on Monday, Jan. 30.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy