FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bridgeport CT–Yuery’s Market Robbery
#Bridgeport CT– On January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, two suspects entered Yuery’s Market located at 1141 East Main Street, brandished a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect armed with the handgun is described as a Black male wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and blue medical gloves. The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black & white shirt, black pants, black jacket, and a black facemask. Both suspects were last seen fleeing the area on foot headed westbound on Jane Street.
Police step up patrols amid brazen purse snatchings
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating three incidents of brazen purse snatchings that occurred in broad daylight where suspects in stolen vehicles targeting women in parking lots. Local police are looking into incidents in North Haven, Wallingford, and Southington. Police tell us they are stepping up patrols in parking...
Know This Car? Purse Snatcher Injures CT Woman In Southington, Gets Away,
A Connecticut woman was knocked to the ground and injured by a purse snatcher who jumped out of a passing car. The incident took place in New London County around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 in the Walmart parking lot on Queen Street in Southington. The victim reported that while...
Bank Robbery Spree: Stamford Man Accused Of 3 Heists In 2 Weeks
A 50-year-old Stamford man with a history of heists robbed three banks in two weeks in 2020, federal authorities announced. Francesco "Frankie" Pensiiero faces decades in prison in convicted of three counts of bank robbery, the US Attorney for Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Prosecutors allege that Pensiiero walked into...
19-Year-Old From Stratford Accused Of Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford
After a weeks-long investigation, a teenager from Fairfield County has been nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street. The victim told Milford Police they...
Police rescue two dogs on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport
CONNECTICUT, USA — Two dogs running along the shoulder of Interstate 95 near Exit 26 in Bridgeport were rescued by Connecticut State Police on Monday after troopers received multiple calls. At around 2:21 p.m., state police said they received a report of two dogs walking along the shoulder of...
Two arrested in Wallingford for stealing Lexus from Fairfield
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects were arrested in Wallingford for a stolen car from Fairfield last week. Wallingford police responded to the area of Walgreens at 284 South Colony Rd. to assist the Fairfield Police Department in finding a gray 2023 Lexus NX3 that was stolen in a robbery in Fairfield earlier that night. […]
Bridgeport News: Mike’s Deli Robbery
On January 10, 2023, at approximately 12:20 am, a suspect entered Mike’s Deli located at 2808 Fairfield Avenue, motioned as if he had a firearm, and took cash from the business. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hat, blue jacket with black sleeves, tan khaki pants, and tan boots. The suspect left the store walking eastbound on Fairfield Avenue.
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
Merritt Parkway Rollover
2023-01-31@12:07am–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A rollover accident with entrapment report northbound on the Merritt Parkway between exits 43 and 44, close to the Redding Road overpass. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen...
Bridgeport News: Home Invasion/Robbery
#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Police received a 911 call at 0909hrs on a preliminary report of a burglary in progress I the 600th block of Brooks St. BPD units were dispatched and on-scene reports indicated a home invasion took place with a woman and her two children home. The male parties displayed a firearm and fled the residence with the female’s cellphone. AMR was dispatched to the scene for evaluation of any injuries. This is an active investigation at this time. Anyone with info is asked to contact Det. Jeff Holtz 203-581-5293 or the BPT PD at 203-576-TIPS.
Large Truck Overturns in New Haven
A truck that hauls waste overturned on Kimberly Avenue in North Haven Monday. The truck is on its side and police are blocking the road. No additional information was immediately available.
Woman Shot, Man Stabbed During Stamford Street Fight
A woman was shot and a man was stabbed multiple times during a large street fight in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Stamford around 2:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 in the area of lower Summer Street. The wounded duo was discovered when Stamford Police officers responded to a...
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
Man Accused Of Multiple Drug ODs In Milford Arrested: Police
Police arrested a 44-year-old man accused of selling drugs and contributing to the overdoses of multiple people in and around Milford, authorities said. Joel Santiago-Galve, aka Primo, of Marlborough, was captured on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with multiple drug offenses. Investigators allege he is responsible for multiple drug overdoses.
Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital
NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots. One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.
6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
Norwalk News: Structure Fire
2023-01-28@1:09pm–#Norwalk CT– Firefighters on scene of a structure fire above a strip mall on the 2nd floor in the 100 block of Main Street. Two fire hoses in operation and firefighters are ventilating the roof. Our sponsor can make it like It Never Even Happened. By Stephen Krauchick.
Seen Her? Woman Kidnapped By Ex-Boyfriend In Norwalk Still Missing, Police Say
Police are asking for help from the public in solving a cold case involving a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend in Norwalk and never seen again. The decades-old incident happened during the early morning of Feb. 1, 1985, around 12:15 a.m., when April Grisanti left Anthony's Bar in Norwalk on Main Street and was forced into a vehicle by her ex-boyfriend who then drove away, Norwalk Police said in an announcement on Monday, Jan. 30.
