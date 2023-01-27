ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

BOYS SOCCER: Bobcats don't stop believing, eliminate Venice

By By Vinnie Portell Sports Writer
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

VENICE — Even a 1-5 start to the season couldn’t shake Paul Khailo’s faith that his senior season at North Port would be special.

Without him, it might have ended Thursday night.

Khailo delivered a goal in the 79th minute that gave North Port the inch it needed to nudge past Venice, 3-1, in a District 7A-8 quarterfinals matchup at Powell-Davis Stadium.

With the win, fifth-seeded North Port (10-7-1) will advance to play at top-seeded Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the District 7A-8 semifinals.

“I did have some doubts, but our early first win kinda showed our abilities,” Khailo said of his team earlier this season. “I wasn’t doubting this team after our first win, even though we went five games down.

“(Tonight) I saw an opening. The ball was right in front of me, and I thought, ‘If I just hit this as hard as I can toward the goal, something might happen.’ So I just ripped the shot.”

Khailo’s goal led to another almost immediately — as Cristhian Lopez scored in the 80th minute — stunning Venice and making a last-second comeback all but impossible.

For North Port, the win marked a season-long return to form.

After opening with a win over Lakewood Ranch — the first in six years under coach Joey Sorbino — the Bobcats lost five straight games, scoring two combined goals over that stretch.

Then, back-to-back 7-0 wins over North Fort Myers and Gateway set the team on a streak it’s still riding.

“To be completely honest, this was meant to be a rebuilding year for us,” Sorbino said. “In the last two years, we’ve lost 23 players, which is a ton. The freshman class differs every year, so we knew this would be a rebuilding year…

“We had some identity searching to do, and unfortunately it came against some tough teams and we went on a five-game skid. The one thing that we kept persistent on was that our process will show in the end.”

Even though North Port has gone 8-2-1 since late November, it still entered the district tournament with an 0-2 record against Venice in the regular season.

However, that wasn’t necessarily an advantage for the Indians.

“The boys play together in competitive soccer, so they know each other, and the majority of them do play for Joey,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said. “It’s really hard to sweep a team. Three games in a row is tough.

“We knew that going in. We knew they had nothing to lose, and that’s how they played.”

Opening without junior Matthew Groves, who tweaked his leg minutes before the game, Venice (8-5-7) had to adjust its lineup on the fly.

Luckily for the Indians, it took some time for the Bobcats to settle in as well — with both teams combining for just three shots on goal in the match’s first 25 minutes.

North Port finally broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when senior Geronimo Gutierrez delivered a strong and high-arcing free kick from near 50 yards out that sailed above a leaping Ben Tary manning the net.

It was Venice, though, that took control early in the second half.

The Indians consistently won footraces to the ball and recorded a barrage of attempts, including 12 in the final 30 minutes.

The aggressiveness paid off in the 56th minute.

Groves, who entered the second half with a wrapped up leg, sent a through ball far downfield in stride to Miguel Palma Martinez, who poked the ball up and over Bobcats goalkeeper Hunter Brown for the equalizer.

North Port began its break through after the second water break.

Fresh off a shot on goal, junior Mathew Dynarski stole the ball and blew by nearby Indians, passing it off to Khailo, who missed the one-on-one wide right.

Trading free kicks and shots for 20-plus minutes with nothing to show for it, the match seemed to be headed for extra time until Khailo made his season-saving kick.

Venice outshot North Port, 17-13, putting 10 shots on goal to the Bobcats’ nine. Brown made nine saves in goal for North Port. Tary made six saves for Venice.

“It’s kind of a full-circle moment,” Sorbino said. “It makes me proud as a coach because he’s a kid who came through our program as a freshman. He got his first call-up in districts and scored his first varsity goal.

“So, it’s coming full circle that he was able to deliver for us in that moment.”

Ida Baker 1, Charlotte 0

At Punta Gorda, the Tarpons’ season came to an end when Ida Baker scored in the 76th minute to take the District 6A-12 quarterfinal.

Luke Wadsworth had nine saves in goal for Charlotte (11-7-1). The Tarpons will say goodbye to four seniors but return 15 players off a young roster.

