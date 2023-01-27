CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO