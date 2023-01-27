ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grangeville, ID

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Asotin Native Chloe Overberg Transfers to Lewis-Clark State

LEWISTON - Asotin High School graduate and former Idaho Vandal Chloe Overberg has committed to bring her talents to LC State this spring. After running cross country for Idaho this past season, Overberg is transferring to LCSC and will begin her time as a Warrior during outdoor track and field this spring.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night

CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
CLARKSTON, WA
KLEWTV

KLEW Community Hero: Lewiston city crews response to reservoir rupture

During the January 18, 2023 reservoir rupture in the City of Lewiston, crews from within the public works department stepped up and worked around the clock. Eight days after the rupture, the boil water order was lifted but the work continues. City officials say many employees who are on that job are also directly affected by the emergency. That is why they are KLEW Community Heroes.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Fire crews responding to house fire in the Lewiston Orchards

Lewiston Fire crews, along with mutual aid from neighboring fire departments, are on the scene of a house fire in the 3300 block of 6th Street in the Lewiston Orchards. The initial call went out just before 11:00 a.m. with a report of a fire in the basement. Crews knocked...
LEWISTON, ID
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia

Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

