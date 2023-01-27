Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Asotin Native Chloe Overberg Transfers to Lewis-Clark State
LEWISTON - Asotin High School graduate and former Idaho Vandal Chloe Overberg has committed to bring her talents to LC State this spring. After running cross country for Idaho this past season, Overberg is transferring to LCSC and will begin her time as a Warrior during outdoor track and field this spring.
No Injuries Reported Following Fire on 7th Street in Clarkston Sunday Night
CLARKSTON, WA - On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at approximately 8:50 p.m., Clarkston Fire units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1200 block of 7th street in Clarkston. First arriving units found a fully involved shed fire. According to a release from Clarkston Professional Firefighters Local 2299, the fire had also extended into a tree, into a carport and to the siding of the home. Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire after arriving on scene without any further extension into the home or nearby structures.
Moose and elk captures are set to begin January 29 in Latah, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties
According to Idaho Fish and Game, moose and elk captures are set to begin Jan 29, 2023. Helicopters may be observed flying low and slow over Latah and Clearwater Counties. Biologists will be using helicopters to dart, capture and collar moose as part of a long-term survivability study. Depending on...
KLEWTV
KLEW Community Hero: Lewiston city crews response to reservoir rupture
During the January 18, 2023 reservoir rupture in the City of Lewiston, crews from within the public works department stepped up and worked around the clock. Eight days after the rupture, the boil water order was lifted but the work continues. City officials say many employees who are on that job are also directly affected by the emergency. That is why they are KLEW Community Heroes.
KLEWTV
Fire crews responding to house fire in the Lewiston Orchards
Lewiston Fire crews, along with mutual aid from neighboring fire departments, are on the scene of a house fire in the 3300 block of 6th Street in the Lewiston Orchards. The initial call went out just before 11:00 a.m. with a report of a fire in the basement. Crews knocked...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
Lewiston Man Who Did Prison Time for Deadly 2013 Drunk Driving Crash on 21st Street Arrested for Another Alleged DUI
LEWISTON - A Lewiston man who was involved in a deadly drunk driving crash on 21st Street in 2013 was arrested for another alleged DUI on Wednesday night. 33-year-old Kyle Rios was arrested by Lewiston Police and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.
