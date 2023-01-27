ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

1037thegame.com

TIGERS GAMER: Morris leads LSU over Tennessee

LSU hosted Tennessee inside the PMAC tonight for a top women’s college basketball matchup. Angel Reese continued her double-double streak while Alexis Morris led all scorers with 31 en route to a 76-68 victory for Kim Mulkey’s squad over Tennessee. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The first five minutes of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Alabama meets with candidate for offensive coordinator opening, reports say

Alabama met Monday with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as a candidate for the Tide’s play-caller vacancy, according to multiple reports, including 247 Sports. Grubb, 47, spent last season leading the Huskies’ offense while also serving as its quarterbacks coach. The Iowa native has coached at the FBS level since 2014 but never in the SEC and has no direct ties to Saban or his coaching tree.
MONTGOMERY, AL
1037thegame.com

CAJUNS GAMER: Louisiana roars back to beat Ga Southern

Louisiana put their seven-game win streak on the line against Georgia Southern inside the Cajundome. Down 49-30 at the half, Louisiana roared back to outscore the Eagles 64-38 to win 94-87. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Louisiana opened their scoring with back-to-back threes from Greg Williams Jr to continue his streak of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

LSUE Capitalizes on North Lake Miscues to Produce Weekend Sweep

LSU Eunice Baseball scored a pair of wins on Saturday over North Lake College to secure a season-opening series sweep this weekend at Bengal Stadium. It was the Bengals’ (3-0) eighth straight year to open the season with a series sweep. The Bengals would use 31 free passes issued...
EUNICE, LA
sportszion.com

Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments

The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
fox8live.com

‘Absolutely shamful;’ Attorney for Madison Brooks’ family questions defense’s motives

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, surveillance video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kristen Walters

Discount retail store opens new location in Alabama

A popular discount retail chain just opened a new store location in Alabama. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing discount retail store chain American Freight held the grand opening event for its newest Alabama store location in Prattville, according to local sources.
PRATTVILLE, AL

