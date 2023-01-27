Read full article on original website
Related
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens southwest Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is doubling down on the Charlotte market. Franchisees David Froman and Todd Guear will open a 1,400-square-foot restaurant on Saturday at the Shoppes of Madison Place. That center is at 2040 Freeman Park Drive in southwest Charlotte. This marks the second location for...
qcitymetro.com
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
thecharlotteweekly.com
OMB breaks ground on Ballantyne brewery
CHARLOTTE – Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has officially broken ground on its Ballantyne location, according to Northwood Office. The brewery, which is expected to open in early 2024, will include about 14,000 square feet of indoor space, a 7,000-square-foot patio dining area and a mezzanine balcony, family zone and playground.
Chef Sam Diminich debuts farm-driven Restaurant Constance in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Restaurant Constance is the fulfillment of a dream for chef Sam Diminich. That west Charlotte establishment — named for his eldest daughter— opens for dinner service today. The roughly 1,000-square-foot restaurant is at 2200 Thrift Road, in the Wesley Heights neighborhood. It marks the next...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
tourcounsel.com
Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina
Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
WCNC
Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Greens with Shaved Cheese
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roasted Sweet Potato and Greens with Shaved Cheese. 3 medium sweet potatoes - various colors are nice - blue, orange and Japanese white. 1/2 cup pistachios or chopped pecans (optional) 1/2 lb baby spinach or baby kale. 1 cup shaved (with a vegetable peeler) manchego or...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar
Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
macaronikid.com
6 Fun Date Ideas Around Union County
Whether you've got a hot date or a not date, Charlotte's night-life scene is loads of fun. Both close to home here in Union County as well as in our neighboring towns (Fort Mill and Charlotte), grab your date - whomever that may be - and paint the town!. 3901...
WCNC
Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether it's the constant backups on Interstate 77, drivers using their emergency lights in the rain or people going too fast in residential areas, Charlotte drivers have many pet peeves. When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest...
Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection
CHARLOTTE — Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night, performing stunts and burnouts. Channel 9 viewer video taken from the JW Marriott Hotel near South Caldwell Street shows dozens of cars burning out and people blocking the intersection. Police had to use on-coming lanes to try to get to the scene, causing the crowd to scatter. Traffic was backed up for several blocks while the intersection was being blocked.
kiss951.com
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
Birkdale Golf Club temporarily closes to make way for $65M development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A $65 million project that will add apartments, commercial space and a hotel in Huntersville is underway. Work on Birkdale Place has temporarily shuttered Birkdale Golf Club, with utilities and site work ongoing. The development is located within the golf club’s 185-acre footprint. “The community...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Meals On Wheels In Need of Volunteers
If you live in Cabarrus County and have some spare time, Meals on Wheels could really use your help. They are dealing with a shortage of volunteers and are looking for folks to help deliver hot meals to homebound seniors. According to WBTV, there is a shortage of volunteers statewide....
thecharlotteweekly.com
Novant Health program connects clinic patients to food
CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is rolling out a new campaign that helps connect neighbors to nourishing food. Novant Health has been screening patients who visit clinics for food insecurity since January 2022. Through Novant Health Nourishes, patients who screen positive will be offered help in accessing resources and in urgent cases, an emergency pack with a four-day supply of food.
southparkmagazine.com
Charlotte weddings: Chloe & George
Chloe (Leshner) Camisa was feeling pretty stressed out in the months leading up to her November 2022 wedding — and with good reason. This was not your typical bride-to-be butterflies; this was something bigger: The couple’s chosen venue, The Ruth, was still under construction. “I was pretty nervous,” the 29-year-old says.
Man struck, killed by tow truck in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash along W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1:56 a.m., finding a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and the victim. MEDIC pronounced 47-year-old Freddy Kasongo deceased on the scene. The...
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Involving Charlotte Fire Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcycle and a Charlotte Fire Department ladder truck crashed on Pineville-Matthews Road near McMahan Drive during the Monday afternoon rush hour. The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later, according to a news release from CFD.
WBTV
7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
Comments / 0