ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baylorlariat.com

Waco airport flies through renovations as construction progresses to completion

After about a year of work, the construction to renovate the Waco Regional Airport is almost a quarter of the way through and expected to be completed by September of this year. Currently, staff is working on adding pieces of diverse history, modifying floorspace, incorporating new ceiling designs and unique artwork as Wacoans await the finished project.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

No. 8 Baylor equestrian powers past Jackrabbits, 17-3

No. 8 Baylor equestrian won its third-straight contest Saturday afternoon thanks to a 17-3 victory over South Dakota State University at the Willis Family Equestrian Center. The Bears (4-4, 2-1 Big 12) remain undefeated at home this season with a 4-0 mark and outscored their two opponents 32-5 across the two-day homestand. Baylor knocked off No. 9 University of Tennessee at Martin on Friday, 15-2.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor baseball ramps up for 2023 season, looks to defy odds

It’s been a busy offseason for the new Baylor baseball team and head coach Mitch Thompson. The Bears are coming off a disappointing 2022 season that saw the end of the Steve Rodriguez era. The team found its guy to turn the team around when Thompson was hired to...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy