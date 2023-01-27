Read full article on original website
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Related
Pastor prays for peace after brutal beating of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The pastor at the Memphis church where Tyre Nichols ′ family spoke from the pulpit urging peace after his brutal killing reiterated the call for calm Sunday following the release of video showing the fatal beating by police. Cities nationwide have braced for protests...
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens can hope for as the deaths continue. Nationwide, police have killed roughly three people per day consistently since 2020, according to academics and advocates for police reform who track such deaths. Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
Watch: Memphis police video shows fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
Memphis Police Friday released body-cam video that showed Tyre Nichols calling for his mother's help repeatedly as officers beat him after a traffic stop earlier this month. He died days later.
BBC
Black Americans struggle with 'triggering' Tyre Nichols video
Angelina Paxton had been friends with Tyre Nichols for more than half her life. As teens, she said, they spent their days at the skate park, and their afternoons watching the California sunset while talking on the hood of a car. And that's exactly how they spent a final afternoon...
Memphis Fire Department fires three following Tyre Nichols death
Three Memphis, Tennessee fire department members were terminated on Monday for failing to give Tyre Nichols an adequate assessment.
2 Memphis-area deputies under investigation after release of Nichols footage
Two Tennessee sheriff's deputies who were at the scene of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis are under investigation in connection with the incident, officials said.
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Georgia NAACP wants changes enacted after death of Tyre Nichols
GEORGIA — As Memphis Police Department disbanded the SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols death. The five officers charged in his murder were part of that unit, and the department said there is now a “cloud of dishonor” over the unit. At the same time, Georgia...
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month:. — Jan. 7: Tyre Nichols is pulled over by police...
Tyre Nichols video: FBI direct says 'I was appalled' by bodycam footage, as nation braces for release
FBI Director Christopher Wray told reporters Friday he has seen the bodycam footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols and was 'appalled' by what he saw.
Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff
Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
Memphis police chief says officers had 'no proof' to pull Tyre Nichols over
"We have not been able to substantiate the reckless driving," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis told CNN Thursday morning.
BBC
Police kick and punch Tyre Nichols during violent arrest in Memphis
Expletive-filled footage shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols from his car, in the moments before the deadly beating in Tennessee. Officials in the US city have released more than an hour of video of the encounter between Mr Nichols and five police officers. It shows the 29-year-old father as he...
Protest for Tyre Nichols to be held outside Minnesota Governor’s Mansion
Minnesota activist groups are planning to protest the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis officers at the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon. Official video of five officers beating Nichols during a Jan. 7. traffic stop was released Friday. Nicholas died in the hospital...
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
Memphis police chief: Officers were ‘directly responsible’ for physical abuse of Tyre Nichols
Memphis, Tenn., Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said Wednesday that five Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were “directly responsible” for the treatment of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a traffic stop. Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for reckless driving, according to the department, when he attempted to flee the scene…
A defense attorney for one of the Memphis cops charged with fatally beating Tyre Nichols said 'no one' 'intended' for him to die. Nichols' family isn't buying that argument.
Antonio Romanucci, a lawyer for Tyre Nichols' family, said the officers' actions were "designed to harm" and called the murder charge "appropriate."
