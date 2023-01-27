ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens can hope for as the deaths continue. Nationwide, police have killed roughly three people per day consistently since 2020, according to academics and advocates for police reform who track such deaths. Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief on Saturday disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping the Black motorist. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis...
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Black Americans struggle with 'triggering' Tyre Nichols video

Angelina Paxton had been friends with Tyre Nichols for more than half her life. As teens, she said, they spent their days at the skate park, and their afternoons watching the California sunset while talking on the hood of a car. And that's exactly how they spent a final afternoon...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff

Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
BBC

Police kick and punch Tyre Nichols during violent arrest in Memphis

Expletive-filled footage shows Memphis Police drag Tyre Nichols from his car, in the moments before the deadly beating in Tennessee. Officials in the US city have released more than an hour of video of the encounter between Mr Nichols and five police officers. It shows the 29-year-old father as he...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN

