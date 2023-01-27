Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Wall Street points lower ahead of tech earnings, Fed call
Wall Street was poised to open with lower Monday as attention turns to this week's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates and a week heavy with big tech earnings. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.6% and the S&P 500 fell 0.8% before the opening bell.
How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?
The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the clear. The solid growth in the October-December quarter will do little to alter the widespread view of economists that a recession is very likely sometime this year. ...
