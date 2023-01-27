Read full article on original website
Baylor baseball ramps up for 2023 season, looks to defy odds
It’s been a busy offseason for the new Baylor baseball team and head coach Mitch Thompson. The Bears are coming off a disappointing 2022 season that saw the end of the Steve Rodriguez era. The team found its guy to turn the team around when Thompson was hired to...
No. 8 Baylor equestrian powers past Jackrabbits, 17-3
No. 8 Baylor equestrian won its third-straight contest Saturday afternoon thanks to a 17-3 victory over South Dakota State University at the Willis Family Equestrian Center. The Bears (4-4, 2-1 Big 12) remain undefeated at home this season with a 4-0 mark and outscored their two opponents 32-5 across the two-day homestand. Baylor knocked off No. 9 University of Tennessee at Martin on Friday, 15-2.
No. 12 Baylor men’s tennis bests No. 9 Florida State; advances to ITA Indoors
No. 12 Baylor men’s tennis has advanced to the ITA Indoor Championships for the 12th-straight time after a pair of hard fought ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament wins. Baylor opened up the weekend with a 4-2 win in chilly weather against Arizona State University on Friday evening at the Hurd Tennis Center.
No. 17 Baylor men’s basketball outlasts Arkansas in Big 12/SEC Challenge, 67-64
After freshman guard Keyonte George knocked down a pair of free throws, No. 17 Baylor men’s basketball held a three-point lead over the University of Arkansas with four seconds left in the game. Despite some madness at the end, the Bears were able to hold on for the 67-64 win Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center.
