A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
MPD: Man stabs his girlfriend in the face with fork
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend in the face with a fork. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a simple assault/domestic violence call in South Memphis on Saturday. An anonymous person told police that a man was stabbing a woman outside of the location. […]
Shelby County D.A. not ruling out charges for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer named in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday. According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty...
EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop ‘watched him die,’ leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retired firefighter who reviewed footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating says Nichols could have lived if the EMTs involved in the fatal traffic stop followed standard medical care practices. On January 7, two EMTs arrived as Tyre Nichols was leaning up against a police car. He had been beaten, bloodied, and handcuffed […]
3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
Memphis woman missing after heading to her job, but left phone and purse behind
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a missing person alert for a woman who they said left to go to her work, but didn't return. Victoria Williams, 40, has been missing since Jan. 23, 2023, from the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. MPD said her boyfriend told...
Suspect wanted in Southeast Memphis homicide, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is wanted for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Surveillance video showed a suspect firing shots from a...
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
One injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Denver shortly after 3:23 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a woman was transported to Methodist North by personal vehicle. The woman was eventually transferred to […]
SCSO: Two arrested after woman beaten, forced to drink antifreeze
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is recovering after being beaten for hours, kidnapped, forced to drink antifreeze, and robbed. The victim identified her boyfriend 22-year-old Tobie Hurd and 21-year-old Jacob Duboise as the men who held her at gunpoint. Dubois has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated […]
Woman shot in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit; protestors react to news
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.
Suspects break into store, steal $70K worth of items, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of suspects is wanted for breaking into a store, and stealing thousands of dollars in items. On Jan. 27, Memphis Police responded to a burglary on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street. When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and broken...
16-year-old charged after West Collierville Middle School threat
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A 16-year-old from Memphis is facing charges in a threat after West Collierville Middle School was evacuated Monday morning. The juvenile was charged through the Shelby County Juvenile Court with “charges related to terrorist threats,” the Collierville Police Department said in a statement. A...
City watch canceled for injured 64-year-old Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch has been canceled by Memphis police for a missing man with a "massive wound" that needs frequent care. Police issued the City Watch Alert on Jan. 29, 2023, and canceled the alert on Jan. 30. Further details were not released.
Suspects ram into liquor store with truck, steal cases of liquor, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of thieves stole several cases of liquor early Saturday morning. On Jan. 28 at 12:20 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a burglary at Bud and Hal’s Liquor, on South Plaza Drive. When officers arrived, the business side door was rammed, and the store...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m. MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian...
Woman critical after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
Memphians say goodbye to medical trailblazer, Dr. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday afternoon, family and friends said their goodbyes to Memphis trailblazer Dr. Charles A. Champion, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 21. Dr. Champion spent his life providing remedies, combining natural herbs and medicines to treat many common illnesses for people here in the city. “Dr. Champion...
Man dies after Beale Street shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and later died on Saturday after a shooting on Beale Street, Memphis Police said. MPD responded to a man-down call around 3:25 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead […]
Woman survives kidnapping after being beaten and forced to drink antifreeze, deputies say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after a woman was rushed to the hospital and recounted a horrifying story to detectives. Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it started Tuesday, January 24 when a 23-year-old woman showed up to a house on Jack Bond Road.
