Memphis, TN

WREG

MPD: Man stabs his girlfriend in the face with fork

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend in the face with a fork. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a simple assault/domestic violence call in South Memphis on Saturday. An anonymous person told police that a man was stabbing a woman outside of the location. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols traffic stop ‘watched him die,’ leaders say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A retired firefighter who reviewed footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating says Nichols could have lived if the EMTs involved in the fatal traffic stop followed standard medical care practices. On January 7, two EMTs arrived as Tyre Nichols was leaning up against a police car. He had been beaten, bloodied, and handcuffed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Denver shortly after 3:23 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a woman was transported to Methodist North by personal vehicle. The woman was eventually transferred to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

SCSO: Two arrested after woman beaten, forced to drink antifreeze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is recovering after being beaten for hours, kidnapped, forced to drink antifreeze, and robbed. The victim identified her boyfriend 22-year-old Tobie Hurd and 21-year-old Jacob Duboise as the men who held her at gunpoint. Dubois has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m. MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman critical after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphians say goodbye to medical trailblazer, Dr. Champion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Monday afternoon, family and friends said their goodbyes to Memphis trailblazer Dr. Charles A. Champion, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 21. Dr. Champion spent his life providing remedies, combining natural herbs and medicines to treat many common illnesses for people here in the city. “Dr. Champion...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dies after Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and later died on Saturday after a shooting on Beale Street, Memphis Police said. MPD responded to a man-down call around 3:25 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN

