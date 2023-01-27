DES MOINES — Iowa lawmakers advanced a bill that would cap non-economic damages in lawsuits against truckers and commercial drivers on Tuesday. The bill, House Study Bill 114, would limit damages related to death, injuries, and other non-economic damages to $1 million in lawsuits involving commercial vehicle companies. The cap would be indexed to the rate of inflation every two years. It also provides heightened protection from liability for trucking companies in many cases when a driver acts with negligence.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO