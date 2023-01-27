Read full article on original website
bellevueheraldleader.com
Illinois’ COVID-19 disaster proclamation to end in May
SPRINGFIELD — Exactly 38 months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, Illinois will no longer be under a disaster proclamation as of May 11, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. That’s the same day President Joe Biden will end the national public health emergency, which just passed...
bellevueheraldleader.com
Iowa bill capping commercial vehicle lawsuits advances
DES MOINES — Iowa lawmakers advanced a bill that would cap non-economic damages in lawsuits against truckers and commercial drivers on Tuesday. The bill, House Study Bill 114, would limit damages related to death, injuries, and other non-economic damages to $1 million in lawsuits involving commercial vehicle companies. The cap would be indexed to the rate of inflation every two years. It also provides heightened protection from liability for trucking companies in many cases when a driver acts with negligence.
bellevueheraldleader.com
House lawmakers advance 3% public education increase
DES MOINES — Iowa K-12 schools would see a 3% boost in state funding under a bill that passed out of a House committee Tuesday. That amounts to a $106.8 million increase from last year. The proposal is higher than the 2.5% increase called for by Gov. Kim Reynolds and the 2% increase under consideration in the Iowa Senate.
