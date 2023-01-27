Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
KWTX
‘We were ripped off’: Central Texans accuse AWOL contractor of shattering their retirement dreams
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - No arrest warrants have been issued yet but the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is investigating a local contractor after numerous complaints about shoddy work, unfulfilled contracts, empty promises, and excuses about why the projects weren’t moving forward, even after services and materials were paid for.
baylorlariat.com
No. 12 Baylor men’s tennis bests No. 9 Florida State; advances to ITA Indoors
No. 12 Baylor men’s tennis has advanced to the ITA Indoor Championships for the 12th-straight time after a pair of hard fought ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament wins. Baylor opened up the weekend with a 4-2 win in chilly weather against Arizona State University on Friday evening at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
baylorlariat.com
Baylor baseball ramps up for 2023 season, looks to defy odds
It’s been a busy offseason for the new Baylor baseball team and head coach Mitch Thompson. The Bears are coming off a disappointing 2022 season that saw the end of the Steve Rodriguez era. The team found its guy to turn the team around when Thompson was hired to...
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
KWTX
Bellmead’s city manager expects new developments to make the city a place to ‘live, work and play’
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Waco isn’t the only city in McLennan County experiencing some major developments recently. Between road construction, new businesses breaking ground, and plans for an upgraded baseball facility, city manager Yost Zakhary says there’s a lot Bellmead is doing to make it a place where folks can “live, work and play.”
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
baylorlariat.com
No. 17 Baylor men’s basketball outlasts Arkansas in Big 12/SEC Challenge, 67-64
After freshman guard Keyonte George knocked down a pair of free throws, No. 17 Baylor men’s basketball held a three-point lead over the University of Arkansas with four seconds left in the game. Despite some madness at the end, the Bears were able to hold on for the 67-64 win Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center.
Waco PD detectives retire 34 years after joining same police academy class
WACO, Texas — Two Waco Police detectives who joined the same police academy class 34 years ago are celebrating their retirement Friday. Detective Mike Alston and Detective Joe Williams both started in the same class in 1989. "They worked together before joining the PD and are now retiring together,"...
KWTX
4th arrest made in murder of Stanley Wilcox, missing Waco man whose body was found near Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Waco Police on Monday, Jan. 30 announced Alijah Benson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Stanley Wilcox. Special Crimes Detectives learned the murder suspects in the case -...
KWTX
“It’s downright disgusting”: Central Texas organization, law enforcement respond to video released by Memphis police
(KWTX) - The horrific body cam footage released by Memphis police of the night Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five officers has captured attention across the nation, including right here in Central Texas. The President of the NAACP branch in Killeen said she is shocked and appalled by the...
Looking for something to do? Check out this list of Central Texas events
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on other things to do in your area. There's so much to do and see in Central Texas this weekend. From testing your endurance in a 5K to catching a comedy show, here's a list of things to do this weekend.
‘Horrific’: Jarrell students among 1 dead, 4 injured at northwest Austin hookah lounge shooting
Austin police arrived at 10:21 p.m. and found several victims with gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
KWTX
Carmen DeCruz changes statement, adds that Michael Dean may have reached for gun, the jury learned on day five of the former police officers trial
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The first official week of Carmen DeCruz’s trial wrapped up today, in Belton. The former Temple police officer is on trial for second degree manslaughter in the shooting and killing Michael Dean, an unarmed black man in 2019. Friday morning started out with a brief...
Suspects fire rounds at home, property damaged: Temple police
The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a residential property damaged.
Comments / 0