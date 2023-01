TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 31 points, Oral Roberts pummeled South Dakota 103-53 on Monday night, and the Golden Eagles remained unbeaten in the Summit League with their seventh straight win. Abmas had six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (20-4, 11-0). Issac McBride was 6-of-9 shooting, including...

