Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Daily Pick 3” game were:
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Daily Pick 3” game were:
2-4-5
(two, four, five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0