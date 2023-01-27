ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Tennessee Jackpot’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Daily Tennessee Jackpot” game were:

02-18-19-20-27

(two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

