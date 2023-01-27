Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Keeps Moving Up In Jan. 30 AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up a spot from No. 4 to No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll after a 2-0 week that saw them earn double-digit victories over Georgia and then-No. 10 Texas. The Vols jumped rival Alabama in the poll after the Crimson Tide survived a home scare...
rockytopinsider.com
‘A Big Part Of Our Future’: Barnes Updates B.J. Edwards Development
Freshman guard and Knoxville native B.J. Edwards has played just six minutes for Tennessee basketball in conference play and is firmly outside of the Vols’ 10-man rotation. But, as eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes is quick to point out, the Vols have extreme experience and depth on this seasons team. Only two freshmen are playing serious roles on this Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) team and both are frontcourt players.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Baseball Notebook: Tony Vitello Previews Start Of Preseason Practice
Tennessee baseball opened up preseason practice Friday with the start of the 2023 season just three weeks away. Fifth-year coach Tony Vitello met with the media to signal the start of preseason practice Friday as the Vols look to defend their SEC Championship this season. Vitello discussed an abundance of...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones
Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events
The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
rockytopinsider.com
Zakai Zeigler on Incredible Late January Run
Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has quietly been one of the SEC’s best this season, and the sophomore’s run to end the month of January has been nothing short of spectacular. Entering Tennessee’s Top 10 tilt against Texas, Zeigler had scored 47 points across his previous three...
rockytopinsider.com
One Of Nation’s Top Prep Quarterbacks Shares Pictures From Tennessee Visit
Middle Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre returned to Knoxville for an unofficial visit Saturday for Tennessee’s second Junior Day of January. While it was a Junior Day, MacIntyre is in fact a sophomore at Brentwood Academy where he shines on the gridiron and the hardwood. MacIntyre is one of the...
rockytopinsider.com
Texas Coach Rodney Terry: Tennessee Has ‘All The Ingredients’ To Make Final Four
Few people know what an elite Rick Barnes team looks like more than Texas interim coach Rodney Terry. Terry spent 10 years as Barnes’ assistant at Texas as the duo took the Longhorns to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament five times including the 2003 Final Four. After...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Looking for Top-10 Win Against Texas
Tennessee Basketball is looking for their second Top-10 win of the season when tenth-ranked Texas comes to Knoxville on Saturday for a battle of the UTs. We take a look at the Vols’ upcoming matchup against Texas in the latest edition of the “High & Tight.”. Texas enters...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Said After Vols Tackled Texas
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes got a small dose of revenge against the university that fired him nine years ago. In his second shot at the Longhorns since coming to Knoxville, Barnes and the Vols knocked off No. 10 Texas, 82-71, at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. The Vols got massive production from...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler, and Olivier Nkamhoua React to Victory over Texas
Fourth-ranked Tennessee handed tenth-ranked Texas an 11-point loss on Saturday night in Thomson-Boling Arena as the Vols found an 82-71 victory over the Longhorns. Tennessee was led by Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler as both players were sensational on the court. Nkamhoua showed patience and poise as he worked his way up to a career-high 27 points against the Horns. Zeigler, on the other hand, is continuing his unbelievable run of being one of the most underrated players in the country with his ability to shoot and pass from the point guard position.
rockytopinsider.com
College Gameday Predictions For Tennessee-Texas
ESPN’s College Gameday came to Knoxville for Tennessee basketball’s top 10 showdown against Texas. Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg talked college basketball for 60 minutes at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday morning ahead of the day of games. The College Gameday team ended its show in...
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Game Predictions: Tennessee Hosts Texas In Big 12/SEC Challenge
Tennessee basketball is looking for its fourth straight win as it hosts Texas in the final rendition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’s head coach Rick Barnes’ second matchup against his old program since coming to Knoxville and the Vols are looking to even the score after last season’s, 52-51, loss in Austin.
rockytopinsider.com
‘Emotional Conversations’ Fueled Nkamhoua’s ‘Terrific’ Performance Against Texas
There’s an argument that the origins of Olivier Nkamhoua’s career night against No. 10 Texas came on Wednesday when he missed a ball screen assignment on the first possession of the game against Georgia. Nkamhoua told Barnes his mind “wasn’t in the right place” against Georgia. But his...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
WBIR
'If I had a family, they'd be my world' | Hundreds of Tennessee kids in need of a forever family
The 2022 State of the Child report showed Tennessee has the highest rate of foster care instability in the nation. A Knoxville nonprofit hopes to change that.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Knoxville elderly woman with multiple health concerns found
Law enforcement is searching for a missing elderly woman who reportedly walked out of a facility.
Comments / 0