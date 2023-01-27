ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Basketball Keeps Moving Up In Jan. 30 AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up a spot from No. 4 to No. 2 in this week’s AP Poll after a 2-0 week that saw them earn double-digit victories over Georgia and then-No. 10 Texas. The Vols jumped rival Alabama in the poll after the Crimson Tide survived a home scare...
‘A Big Part Of Our Future’: Barnes Updates B.J. Edwards Development

Freshman guard and Knoxville native B.J. Edwards has played just six minutes for Tennessee basketball in conference play and is firmly outside of the Vols’ 10-man rotation. But, as eighth-year head coach Rick Barnes is quick to point out, the Vols have extreme experience and depth on this seasons team. Only two freshmen are playing serious roles on this Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) team and both are frontcourt players.
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones

Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
Kentucky Fans Are ‘Sick and Tired’ of Tennessee Hosting Premier Events

The rivalry between Kentucky and Tennessee, no matter the sport, has been long documented between two passionate fanbases. With 118 games played in football, Tennessee leads Kentucky 83-26 with nine ties between the teams. On the basketball court, though, Kentucky leads Tennessee 159 to 77 with over 200 meetings between the two programs.
Zakai Zeigler on Incredible Late January Run

Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler has quietly been one of the SEC’s best this season, and the sophomore’s run to end the month of January has been nothing short of spectacular. Entering Tennessee’s Top 10 tilt against Texas, Zeigler had scored 47 points across his previous three...
Tennessee Basketball Looking for Top-10 Win Against Texas

Tennessee Basketball is looking for their second Top-10 win of the season when tenth-ranked Texas comes to Knoxville on Saturday for a battle of the UTs. We take a look at the Vols’ upcoming matchup against Texas in the latest edition of the “High & Tight.”. Texas enters...
Everything Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Said After Vols Tackled Texas

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes got a small dose of revenge against the university that fired him nine years ago. In his second shot at the Longhorns since coming to Knoxville, Barnes and the Vols knocked off No. 10 Texas, 82-71, at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday. The Vols got massive production from...
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler, and Olivier Nkamhoua React to Victory over Texas

Fourth-ranked Tennessee handed tenth-ranked Texas an 11-point loss on Saturday night in Thomson-Boling Arena as the Vols found an 82-71 victory over the Longhorns. Tennessee was led by Olivier Nkamhoua and Zakai Zeigler as both players were sensational on the court. Nkamhoua showed patience and poise as he worked his way up to a career-high 27 points against the Horns. Zeigler, on the other hand, is continuing his unbelievable run of being one of the most underrated players in the country with his ability to shoot and pass from the point guard position.
College Gameday Predictions For Tennessee-Texas

ESPN’s College Gameday came to Knoxville for Tennessee basketball’s top 10 showdown against Texas. Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg talked college basketball for 60 minutes at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday morning ahead of the day of games. The College Gameday team ended its show in...
RTI Game Predictions: Tennessee Hosts Texas In Big 12/SEC Challenge

Tennessee basketball is looking for its fourth straight win as it hosts Texas in the final rendition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’s head coach Rick Barnes’ second matchup against his old program since coming to Knoxville and the Vols are looking to even the score after last season’s, 52-51, loss in Austin.
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
