Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Evening’ game

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 30: BOYS PUBLIC Class 6A 1. Richardson Lake Highlands, 22-3; 2. Beaumont United, 25-1; 3. Arlington Martin, 25-3; 4. Allen, 25-6; 5. Katy Seven Lakes, 27-4; 6. Round Rock Stony Point, 24-1; 7. San Marcos, 30-2; 8. Plano, 18-7; 9. Dallas Highland Park, 20-6; 10. Fort Bend Hightower, 21-6; 11. SA Northside Brennan, 23-6; 12. Plano East, 26-3; 13. Buda Johnson, 25-3; 14. Killeen Harker Heights, 21-7; 15. Pearland Dawson, 24-5; 16. Austin Westlake, 26-4; 17. Cy Creek, 23-6; 18. Keller, 18-10; 19. DeSoto, 21-7; 20. Lake Travis, 22-6; 21. Trophy Club Nelson, 23-5; 22. Mansfield Legacy, 19-7; 23. Cy Falls, 23-6; 24. SA Reagan, 24-5; 25. Cedar Hill, 19-11.
