Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision
It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy
Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
Kyle Larson crashes after winning at Golden Isles Speedway (Video)
Kyle Larson calls it the most embarrassing moment in his racing career. On Friday night, Golden Isles Speedway hosted night two of the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season. The 4/10-mile of Golden Isles Speedway put on a thriller of a show. Kyle Larson, Ricky Thornton Jr and...
Ty Dillon’s Competitive Cup Series Opportunities Might Be Gone for Good
Ty Dillon has never had a chance to run an elite NASCAR Cup Series car. But his lackluster results in multiple mid-tier opportunities might mean his new job in 2023 might be an unfortunate glimpse into the remainder of his career. Dillon will drive the No. 77 car for Spire...
Kyle Larson Can’t Contain Emotions After Earning First Win of 2023 and Commits Embarrassing Blunder Moments After Taking Checkered Flag
Kyle Larson has regularly been mentioned as one of the best drivers in all racing series these last couple of years with what he’s accomplished inside and outside of NASCAR circles. After a 2022 season that included three wins but an unexpected early exit from the playoffs, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is looking to improve on that performance in 2023 and replicate the success he achieved in 2021 en route to his first Cup Series championship.
Martin Truex Jr. Begins the New Cup Series Season With Unexpected News
The upcoming Cup Series season was already going to be unfamiliar territory for NASCAR veteran Martin Truex Jr. from a racing standpoint, and now it’s been clouded by unexpected personal news. The driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota, winless last year for the first time since...
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button to drive NASCAR's Garage 56 entry at Le Mans
NASCAR announced Saturday the driver lineup for its Garage 56 entry in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, which aligns one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history with two of the best from the highest levels of international racing. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will team up with former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button to drive a Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded in a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona muscle car sold for record $1.43 million
A unique 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona was auctioned at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, for $1.43 million, setting a record for the model.
Why 23XI Racing Could Replace Joe Gibbs Racing as Top Toyota Team in 2024 if Manufacturer Pulls Off Expected Move
Joe Gibbs Racing didn’t perform like a powerhouse team in 2022. The numbers don’t lie as the organization recorded six total wins all year, or fewer than Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson combined. Last year, the Next Gen car changed the game, allowing more smaller teams to get...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race
Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway hosting the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves was hoping to become the first driver...
Racing Legend AJ Foyt Changes Number For Team’s Car to Avoid White Supremacy Ties
Last week, AJ Foyt Racing announced their two teams for the INDYCAR season coming up. It was an unfortunate selection... The post Racing Legend AJ Foyt Changes Number For Team’s Car to Avoid White Supremacy Ties appeared first on Outsider.
Red Bull ‘expected to sign deal with Ford’ ahead of 2023 car launch
Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch on Friday.Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer.Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity. The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are one such...
Rolex 24, Hour 8: Cadillacs 1-2 in GTP; PR1 takes charge in LMP2
Cadillacs were running 1-2 as the Rolex 24 At Daytona heads into the ninth hour, Alex Lynn taking the lead in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing V-LMDh from Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Action Express Racing car toward the end of the hour. It was the 19th lead change in the race. The No. 31 has reportedly lost telemetry, however, meaning the drivers will have to verbally report energy usage back to the pit stand.
INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans
Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Audi acquires minority stake in Sauber ahead of 2026 entry
Audi has completed the planned acquisition of a minority stake in the Sauber Group ahead of its 2026 entry into Formula 1. The current Alfa Romeo team was confirmed as Audi’s strategic partner when it announced its decision to produce a power unit for the 2026 regulations last year, and former Volkswagen Motorsport executive Andreas Seidl has been brought in from McLaren to as Sauber Group CEO to manage the transition.
