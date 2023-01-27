ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision

It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy

Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Can’t Contain Emotions After Earning First Win of 2023 and Commits Embarrassing Blunder Moments After Taking Checkered Flag

Kyle Larson has regularly been mentioned as one of the best drivers in all racing series these last couple of years with what he’s accomplished inside and outside of NASCAR circles. After a 2022 season that included three wins but an unexpected early exit from the playoffs, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is looking to improve on that performance in 2023 and replicate the success he achieved in 2021 en route to his first Cup Series championship.
GEORGIA STATE
Racing News

NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured

17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
CBS Sports

Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button to drive NASCAR's Garage 56 entry at Le Mans

NASCAR announced Saturday the driver lineup for its Garage 56 entry in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, which aligns one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history with two of the best from the highest levels of international racing. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will team up with former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button to drive a Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded in a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
Sporting News

Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race

Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway hosting the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves was hoping to become the first driver...
The Independent

Red Bull ‘expected to sign deal with Ford’ ahead of 2023 car launch

Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch on Friday.Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer.Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity. The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are one such...
racer.com

Rolex 24, Hour 8: Cadillacs 1-2 in GTP; PR1 takes charge in LMP2

Cadillacs were running 1-2 as the Rolex 24 At Daytona heads into the ninth hour, Alex Lynn taking the lead in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing V-LMDh from Pipo Derani in the No. 31 Action Express Racing car toward the end of the hour. It was the 19th lead change in the race. The No. 31 has reportedly lost telemetry, however, meaning the drivers will have to verbally report energy usage back to the pit stand.
racer.com

INSIGHT: Alternate strategies and new thinking for GTP race plans

Like the pit stops where “energy” has replaced fuel in determining time spent in the pits as well as stint lengths, there are a few other things about the LMDh cars in GTP that could alter strategy. Like the pit stops, however, the changes will largely be invisible to the casual observer.
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
racer.com

Audi acquires minority stake in Sauber ahead of 2026 entry

Audi has completed the planned acquisition of a minority stake in the Sauber Group ahead of its 2026 entry into Formula 1. The current Alfa Romeo team was confirmed as Audi’s strategic partner when it announced its decision to produce a power unit for the 2026 regulations last year, and former Volkswagen Motorsport executive Andreas Seidl has been brought in from McLaren to as Sauber Group CEO to manage the transition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy