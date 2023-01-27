Metter, GA is home to a young philanthropist named Rusch Goswick who has a love for basketball that he intends to share with every child that he possibly can. Rusch Goswick is an eighth-grade student at Metter Middle School. He is on the school basketball team, and he plays travel ball. He is President for the SE District Board 4-H, and he volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club. While working on a 4-H Leadership in Action Project, Rusch came up with an idea to get more kids excited to play basketball.

METTER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO