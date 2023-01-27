Read full article on original website
Louisiana Downs GS Men’s Basketball 94-87
LAFAYETTE, La. – Jordan Brown scored 20 points, and Louisiana held Georgia Southern to 37 percent shooting in the second half to post a 94-87 comeback Sun Belt men’s basketball victory over the Eagles Saturday night in the Cajundome. Eagles of the Game. Tyren Moore and Kaden Archie...
Trojans Halt GS Eagles’ Women’s Road Win Streak On Saturday
TROY, Ala. – Troy finished the first half on a 14-1 run and cruised to a 100-77 Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball victory over visiting Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday afternoon at Trojan Arena. The Trojans improved to 13-8 overall and 8-2 in the Sun Belt, maintaining a...
theadvocate.com
Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point
The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
Former Eagle QB Jerick McKinnon headed to Super Bowl LVII
Former Georgia Southern quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon will play in Super Bowl LVII. He and his team will face-off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12, 2023. McKinnon, originally from Marietta, played for Georgia Southern from 2010-2013. A two-year MVP on the team,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why Kellie Harper laughed when Kim Mulkey said LSU is 'not supposed to beat Tennessee'
LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC) is ranked No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll and No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25. Tennessee (16-7, 8-0) was left on the cusp of a spot in last week's AP Top 25. "They were picked No. 2 in this league in...
sportszion.com
Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments
The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
The Top 6 Restaurants for Wings in Lafayette, Louisiana
Bone-in or boneless? Drums or flats? Those are probably the most important questions when it comes to preparing for your upcoming Super Bowl party. Chicken wings are one of the most popular game-day foods. Ahead of last year's Super Bowl, Americans were estimated to be prepping 1.42 billion wings for the big game.
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Young Philanthropist Rusch Goswick turns basketballs into action!
Metter, GA is home to a young philanthropist named Rusch Goswick who has a love for basketball that he intends to share with every child that he possibly can. Rusch Goswick is an eighth-grade student at Metter Middle School. He is on the school basketball team, and he plays travel ball. He is President for the SE District Board 4-H, and he volunteers at the Boys & Girls Club. While working on a 4-H Leadership in Action Project, Rusch came up with an idea to get more kids excited to play basketball.
Dr. Mark “KF4MLT” Aulick memorialized at Amateur Radio Winter Field Day
Dr. Charles Mark “KF4MLT” Aulick, the President of the Statesboro Amateur Radio Society (STARS) died on January 19, 2023. Dr. Aulick died of complications from lymphoma under hospice care. Dr. Aulick was a former professor of math and computer science at Georgia Southern University and an active HAM...
Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Louisiana bar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit […]
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Helen Roberson
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Helen Roberson. Helen Roberson, age 78 of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, GA. She was an Evans County native, residing in Bryan County for many years.
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
WDSU
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest on Feb. 3
COVINGTON, La. — The funeral arrangments for the Louisiana State University student who was allegedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest on Feb. 3. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Glenn Mosley
Mr. Glenn Mosley age, 59 entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 27, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and was united with Parrish Grove Missionary Baptist church at an early age. He attended the public schools of both Portal and Albany, Georgia and was a 1963 graduate of Albany Public schools. He was formerly employed by ITT Grinell, and Vircon and last employed as a truck driver for Claxton Poultry.
Bret Lee
Mr. Bret Randolph Lee, age 59, died at his residence surrounded by his spouse and children under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. The lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1982 graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College with a degree in Agri-Business. Bret retired after 25 years with Gulfstream Aerospace as a Hydraulics Mechanic. Bret loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and he was a master canner of his vegetables and preserves. He was preceded in death by his parents Gary and Sybil Lee.
Lafayette High Student named candidate for Presidential Scholars Program
A Lafayette High senior has been named a candidate in a national program recognizing academic achievement.
brproud.com
Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
