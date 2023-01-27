ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

5-4-5

(five, four, five)

