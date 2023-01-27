Read full article on original website
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Partially Re-Opens
UPDATE: Interstate 80 in Wyoming has now partially re-opened. But at last report it was still closed in the westbound lane between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Interstate 25 in Wyoming is open as of 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, but portions of Interstate 80 remain closed due to poor travel conditions cause by winter weather.
LCCC Cheyenne, Laramie Campuses Closed Monday Due To Weather
Laramie County Community College has canceled classes at both its Laramie and Cheyenne campuses on Monday, January 30. That's according to a statement issued by LCCC on Sunday night:. – Due to hazardous weather conditions and dangerous wind chills, all LCCC campuses will be closed on Monday, January 30. All...
Winter Storm Tips For Those New To Wyoming Winter
If you're new to Wyoming and the cold, the only travel tip is; DON'T. Try to stay at home if you can and avoid traveling. But, if you must... Here are some winter storm travel tips. Also, always remember to check the weather and road conditions before you head out....
Hilton Garden Inn Could Be Coming to Downtown Cheyenne
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says his yearslong dream about a large hotel being built downtown might come true. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said a hotel group from Nebraska has acquired property downtown and has preliminary plans to build a Hilton Garden Inn. "Having 100 or more folks...
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
6 Best But Most Overlooked Town’s In Wyoming
There are a lot of great reasons to move to Wyoming. Just remember, if you choose to live way out west then you have to be okay with not having many of the conveniences of the big city. The weather can be wonderful in Wyoming. It can also be harsh...
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed
A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
Univ. Of Wyoming Trustees Approved New Contract For President
Last Friday, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026, at their regular business meeting, according to a release by the institution. His current contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023. Board Chairman John McKinley said,. “Over...
Univ. of Wyoming Raked In Awards At The Annual Wyoming Press Association
University of Wyoming Institutional Communications and Marketing specialists and UW Extension communications team members received nearly 20 awards during the annual Wyoming Press Association (WPA) Associates group contest, last weekend in Cheyenne, according to a release. The convention attracts Wyoming’s newspaper professionals and the WPA’s Associate members -- many of...
10+ Things To Do In Laramie On The Last Weekend Of January
Despite the weather forecast telling us that it's going to be another cold weekend, Laramie never backs down on always having fun things going on. So, don't only stay at home this weekend!. Friday, January 27. Free Market. The event where everything is free and you bring what you can...
Wyoming Among The 10 Least At-Risk States for Identity Theft
The National Council on Identity Theft Protection reports about one-third of Americans will be victimized by some type of identity theft, according to a release by 360 Reviews. Losses in 2021 have amounted to more than $5.8 billion, and the problem is growing as cybercriminals become more sophisticated. The Federal...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Cheyenne? Parties, Music, & More
The forecast calls for a bitter weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun! Check out what Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Enjoy live music by Tiffane Lark and locally made brews at Blue Raven Brewery. When: 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Blue Raven Brewery (209 E. 18th...
Univ. of Wyoming to Give Public Talk on Groundhog Day
University of Wyoming's Haub School Dean and international squirrel expert, Dr. John Koprowski, is set to deliver a free public talk to discuss the history and significance of Groundhog Day, the biology of the groundhog, and what the day tells us about our connection to the natural world, according to a recent release.
Woman Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Shooting Death Posts Bond
One of the three people charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall on Jan. 9, is out of jail. According to Laramie County Circuit Court records, 26-year-old Burns resident Sarah Heath posted a $50,000...
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Possible Witness to Aggravated Assault
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible witness to a crime. According to a department Facebook post, the male pictured above may have witnessed an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6, at South High School. While the post didn't give any...
