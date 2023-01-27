ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Partially Re-Opens

UPDATE: Interstate 80 in Wyoming has now partially re-opened. But at last report it was still closed in the westbound lane between Rawlins and Cheyenne. Interstate 25 in Wyoming is open as of 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, but portions of Interstate 80 remain closed due to poor travel conditions cause by winter weather.
WYOMING STATE
LCCC Cheyenne, Laramie Campuses Closed Monday Due To Weather

Laramie County Community College has canceled classes at both its Laramie and Cheyenne campuses on Monday, January 30. That's according to a statement issued by LCCC on Sunday night:. – Due to hazardous weather conditions and dangerous wind chills, all LCCC campuses will be closed on Monday, January 30. All...
CHEYENNE, WY
Winter Storm Tips For Those New To Wyoming Winter

If you're new to Wyoming and the cold, the only travel tip is; DON'T. Try to stay at home if you can and avoid traveling. But, if you must... Here are some winter storm travel tips. Also, always remember to check the weather and road conditions before you head out....
WYOMING STATE
Hilton Garden Inn Could Be Coming to Downtown Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says his yearslong dream about a large hotel being built downtown might come true. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said a hotel group from Nebraska has acquired property downtown and has preliminary plans to build a Hilton Garden Inn. "Having 100 or more folks...
CHEYENNE, WY
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center

According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
LARAMIE, WY
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed

A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
WYOMING STATE
Univ. Of Wyoming Trustees Approved New Contract For President

Last Friday, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026, at their regular business meeting, according to a release by the institution. His current contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023. Board Chairman John McKinley said,. “Over...
LARAMIE, WY
Univ. of Wyoming Raked In Awards At The Annual Wyoming Press Association

University of Wyoming Institutional Communications and Marketing specialists and UW Extension communications team members received nearly 20 awards during the annual Wyoming Press Association (WPA) Associates group contest, last weekend in Cheyenne, according to a release. The convention attracts Wyoming’s newspaper professionals and the WPA’s Associate members -- many of...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Among The 10 Least At-Risk States for Identity Theft

The National Council on Identity Theft Protection reports about one-third of Americans will be victimized by some type of identity theft, according to a release by 360 Reviews. Losses in 2021 have amounted to more than $5.8 billion, and the problem is growing as cybercriminals become more sophisticated. The Federal...
WYOMING STATE
Univ. of Wyoming to Give Public Talk on Groundhog Day

University of Wyoming's Haub School Dean and international squirrel expert, Dr. John Koprowski, is set to deliver a free public talk to discuss the history and significance of Groundhog Day, the biology of the groundhog, and what the day tells us about our connection to the natural world, according to a recent release.
LARAMIE, WY
