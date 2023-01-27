Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Harris, Rodgers provide spark off the bench in 72-56 win over Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Strong performances from Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers off the bench helped fuel Illinois to a 72-56 win over Nebraska. The Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) have won seven of their last eight games. A pair of threes in the second half from Keisei Tominaga put...
WAND TV
Tupper's Take: Matthew Mayer fueling Illinois basketball's January turnaround
(WAND) - Mark Tupper stops by to discuss the huge impact transfer Matthew Mayer has had on Illinois this season. Mayer transferred from Baylor last summer where he won a national championship in 2021. Mayer had a slow start to the season but is averaging 19 points in his last...
WAND TV
Millikin women's basketball ranked in two national top 25 polls
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team is on a roll!. The Big Blue have won 13-straight games and the country is taking notice. Millikin is now ranked in two top 25 national polls. The Big Blue are 23rd in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division...
WAND TV
Millikin women's basketball wins 14th straight, cruises past North Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball continues their winning streak. The Big Blue defeated North Park 70-50 and have now won 14 straight games. Elyce Knudsen led the way for Millikin scoring a game-high 23 points. Bailey Coffman had 14 points off the bench. The Big Blue are...
WAND TV
US Quadball Midwest Regional to be hosted in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — The Rantoul Family Sports Complex will be hosting the US Quadball Midwest Regional this November 18-19. The quidditch-inspired sport is made up of mixed gender teams competing in a blend of rugby, dodgeball, and tag. A quadball team consist of seven players who must compete with a broom between their legs at all times. Since starting in 2005, the sport has grown to nearly 40 countries and 600 teams.
WAND TV
Couple renovates, remodels old bowling alley in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
WAND TV
Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
WAND TV
Rewards now up to $6,500 for answers leading to the death of dog found in crate
MACON COUNTY, ILL. (WAND) - The reward total has reached over $6,000 as more organizations have offered funds to help lead to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning a dog in a ditch near Forsyth. In late January, a local resident found a dead, abandoned dog south of...
WAND TV
Danville Area Community College to begin Apprenticeship Trading Program for free
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - After receiving a grant from workNet Illinois, Danville Area Community College will begin apprenticeship training starting next month. "A couple years ago the governor had a task force looking at where deficits were in the state as far as jobs and building trades were at the top. So they put together a grant for places to take advantage of and we were recently awarded $300,000,” said Alternative Energy Instructor, Greg Hansbraugh.
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
WAND TV
Coroner releases name of 13-year-old killed by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Coroner, Michael Day released the name of the teenage boy who was shot and killed in Decatur on Monday night. Marquez N. Otis was pronounced dead on January 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He was 13 years old. The Decatur Police Department said...
WAND TV
Holocaust survivor speaks at Millikin University, shares his experience
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — On Tuesday, Milikin University hosted Sami Steigmann, a Holocaust survivor and inspirational speaker. Steigmann was born on December 21st, 1939. From 1941 to 1944, he was held in a labor camp located in a region now known as Ukraine. Steigmann was declared too young to work at the time which resulted in him being subjected to Nazi medical experimentation.
WAND TV
SNAP benefit changes to hit families & providers in central Illinois
(WAND) — Inflation at the grocery store is already putting a pinch on budgets for central Illinois families. Those budgets will now be forced to stretch further for low-income families who will soon lose additional SNAP benefits that were provided during the pandemic. New Vision Pantry Market in Decatur...
WAND TV
Four people displaced after weekend fire in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were displaced after a fire Saturday in Mattoon. Mattoon firefighters were called to a one and a half story home that was divided into two apartments in the 2400 block of Richmond around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Everyone had made it out by the time...
WAND TV
Man arrested in relation to shooting of Champaign 12-year-old
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man is in custody following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting that injured a 12-year-old. Jamonte Hill, 28, of Champaign, was arrested on January 31 by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force. A release from Champaign...
WAND TV
Peer Court in Danville to celebrate 30 years on Friday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Peer Court is a program that has helped first-time juvenile offenders in Vermilion County since 1993. On Friday, they will celebrate 30 years of service by hosting an auction. In Peer Court, juveniles charged with misdemeanor crimes face a jury of their peers who sentence them...
WAND TV
Children's Museum of Illinois to host Mardi Gras celebration
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For a fresh, New Orleans-style Mardi Gras celebration, stop by the Children's Museum of Illinois on February 18 and 21. Museum Executive Director, Rikki Parker wanted to bring the spirit of the city to central Illinois after living in New Orleans for three years. “During...
WAND TV
Central Illinois prosecutors & advocates raise human trafficking awareness
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, Greg Harris, says human trafficking is a $150-billion dollar business worldwide. But it's not just a big city problem, its happening right here in central Illinois. "It's not just the big city, it's the small towns, it's...
WAND TV
Illiana VA celebrates 125th anniversary
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — VA Illiana kicked off its 125th anniversary celebration with a resource fair and cupcakes for veterans and staff members. The resource fair provided information on Whole Health and spiritual care initiatives from the VA. “At VA we pride ourselves on treating the whole Veteran, this...
WAND TV
Former UI police officer sentenced to two years probation for carrying gun while drunk
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A former University of Illinois police officer has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting he had a gun on him while drunk and off duty. The News Gazette reports Kiel Cotter, 28, whose last known address was in St. Joseph, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to carrying a firearm with a concealed-carry permit while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
