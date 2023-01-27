ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Millikin women's basketball ranked in two national top 25 polls

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team is on a roll!. The Big Blue have won 13-straight games and the country is taking notice. Millikin is now ranked in two top 25 national polls. The Big Blue are 23rd in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division...
DECATUR, IL
Millikin women's basketball wins 14th straight, cruises past North Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball continues their winning streak. The Big Blue defeated North Park 70-50 and have now won 14 straight games. Elyce Knudsen led the way for Millikin scoring a game-high 23 points. Bailey Coffman had 14 points off the bench. The Big Blue are...
DECATUR, IL
US Quadball Midwest Regional to be hosted in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — The Rantoul Family Sports Complex will be hosting the US Quadball Midwest Regional this November 18-19. The quidditch-inspired sport is made up of mixed gender teams competing in a blend of rugby, dodgeball, and tag. A quadball team consist of seven players who must compete with a broom between their legs at all times. Since starting in 2005, the sport has grown to nearly 40 countries and 600 teams.
RANTOUL, IL
Couple renovates, remodels old bowling alley in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
RANTOUL, IL
Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Danville Area Community College to begin Apprenticeship Trading Program for free

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - After receiving a grant from workNet Illinois, Danville Area Community College will begin apprenticeship training starting next month. "A couple years ago the governor had a task force looking at where deficits were in the state as far as jobs and building trades were at the top. So they put together a grant for places to take advantage of and we were recently awarded $300,000,” said Alternative Energy Instructor, Greg Hansbraugh.
DANVILLE, IL
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
DECATUR, IL
Coroner releases name of 13-year-old killed by gunfire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Macon County Coroner, Michael Day released the name of the teenage boy who was shot and killed in Decatur on Monday night. Marquez N. Otis was pronounced dead on January 30 at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He was 13 years old. The Decatur Police Department said...
DECATUR, IL
Holocaust survivor speaks at Millikin University, shares his experience

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — On Tuesday, Milikin University hosted Sami Steigmann, a Holocaust survivor and inspirational speaker. Steigmann was born on December 21st, 1939. From 1941 to 1944, he was held in a labor camp located in a region now known as Ukraine. Steigmann was declared too young to work at the time which resulted in him being subjected to Nazi medical experimentation.
DECATUR, IL
SNAP benefit changes to hit families & providers in central Illinois

(WAND) — Inflation at the grocery store is already putting a pinch on budgets for central Illinois families. Those budgets will now be forced to stretch further for low-income families who will soon lose additional SNAP benefits that were provided during the pandemic. New Vision Pantry Market in Decatur...
DECATUR, IL
Four people displaced after weekend fire in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were displaced after a fire Saturday in Mattoon. Mattoon firefighters were called to a one and a half story home that was divided into two apartments in the 2400 block of Richmond around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Everyone had made it out by the time...
MATTOON, IL
Man arrested in relation to shooting of Champaign 12-year-old

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man is in custody following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting that injured a 12-year-old. Jamonte Hill, 28, of Champaign, was arrested on January 31 by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force. A release from Champaign...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Peer Court in Danville to celebrate 30 years on Friday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Peer Court is a program that has helped first-time juvenile offenders in Vermilion County since 1993. On Friday, they will celebrate 30 years of service by hosting an auction. In Peer Court, juveniles charged with misdemeanor crimes face a jury of their peers who sentence them...
DANVILLE, IL
Children's Museum of Illinois to host Mardi Gras celebration

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For a fresh, New Orleans-style Mardi Gras celebration, stop by the Children's Museum of Illinois on February 18 and 21. Museum Executive Director, Rikki Parker wanted to bring the spirit of the city to central Illinois after living in New Orleans for three years. “During...
DECATUR, IL
Illiana VA celebrates 125th anniversary

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — VA Illiana kicked off its 125th anniversary celebration with a resource fair and cupcakes for veterans and staff members. The resource fair provided information on Whole Health and spiritual care initiatives from the VA. “At VA we pride ourselves on treating the whole Veteran, this...
DANVILLE, IL
Former UI police officer sentenced to two years probation for carrying gun while drunk

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A former University of Illinois police officer has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting he had a gun on him while drunk and off duty. The News Gazette reports Kiel Cotter, 28, whose last known address was in St. Joseph, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to carrying a firearm with a concealed-carry permit while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

