Huntington, WV

WVNews

RCB runs streak to 4 with win over Sissonville

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers and her teammates often scored on a layup off of an assist into the post. Twelve times, Childers secured a rebound. One of her 12 rebounds helped bring an end to a late Sissonville comeback.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

RCB's Howe, Liberty's Elliott receive AOW honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Not only did Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Howe break a couple of meet records, his contributions were part of a relay team finishing first, which helped the RCB boys swim team win the Big 10 Championship. And Emma Elliott’s performance helped the Liberty...
LIBERTY, WV
WVNews

Gallia & Meigs fire departments receive grant funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WV News) — Fire departments in Gallia and Meigs counties were among the recipients of the 2023 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. The announcement was made by the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of State Fire Marshal.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Several honored during Gallia County Chamber awards ceremony

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held its 86th annual achievement awards last Thursday evening. The festivities were held at the Holzer Health System Leadership & Innovation Facility. Chamber President Amanda Ehman opened by introducing Holzer Chaplain Jamie Sisson, who then led the assembled...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Mason County Commission mulls Animal Shelter staffing

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Commission met last Thursday, where the focus turned to finding solutions for the understaffed Mason County Animal Shelter. Commissioners Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle, and Rick Handley attended, along with County Clerk Diane Cromley and County Administrator Jason Bechtle.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Pomeroy Village Council addresses multiple matters

POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Pomeroy Village Council met in regular session Jan. 16 in council chambers. Mayor Don Anderson and council members Nick Michael, Maureen Burns, Aaron Oliphant. Maureen Hennessy, Vic Young and Phil Ohlinger were present. Fire Chief Derek Miller, Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Blake and Fiscal Officer Ben See also attended the meeting.
POMEROY, OH
WVNews

Ravenswood Historic Landmark Commission and State Historic Preservation Office host informational workshop

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Becoming an historical property on the National Register is a prestigious honor. Recently, the Ravenswood Historic Landmark Commission (HLC) in conjunction with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) hosted an informational workshop. Items discussed included the basics of the National Register, resources available to the HLC and constituents, requirements and benefits of being a Certified Local Government (CLG) and financial incentives for listed properties/resources.
RAVENSWOOD, WV

