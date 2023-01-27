Read full article on original website
WVNews
RCB runs streak to 4 with win over Sissonville
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers and her teammates often scored on a layup off of an assist into the post. Twelve times, Childers secured a rebound. One of her 12 rebounds helped bring an end to a late Sissonville comeback.
WVNews
RCB's Howe, Liberty's Elliott receive AOW honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Not only did Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Howe break a couple of meet records, his contributions were part of a relay team finishing first, which helped the RCB boys swim team win the Big 10 Championship. And Emma Elliott’s performance helped the Liberty...
WVNews
Fairmont State University art professor set to put finishing touches on Matewan mural
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly one year after being chosen to illustrate a mural for the WV Coal Mine Wars Museum in Matewan in Mingo County, Fairmont State University arts professor Joel Dugan is putting the finishing touches on the piece of art, which is set to be installed in the museum later this year.
WVNews
West Virginia Department of Education launches Leaders of Literacy Advisory Council
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) recently hosted the inaugural meeting of the state Leaders of Literacy Advisory Council in Charleston. The purpose of the council is to engage a network of stakeholders in the WVDE’s Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia literacy initiative....
WVNews
Gallia County grand jurors hand up several indictments
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Grand Jury met recently and returned several indictments. Those indicted are presumed innocent.
WVNews
Gallia & Meigs fire departments receive grant funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WV News) — Fire departments in Gallia and Meigs counties were among the recipients of the 2023 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. The announcement was made by the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of State Fire Marshal.
WVNews
Ravenswood High School Choral Department to host annual dinner theater
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Everyone loves dinner and a show. The Ravenswood High School Choral Department is no stranger to singing and dancing. It puts on several shows a year, and the dinner theater is the kickoff to competition season for Rave Revue.
WVNews
Several honored during Gallia County Chamber awards ceremony
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held its 86th annual achievement awards last Thursday evening. The festivities were held at the Holzer Health System Leadership & Innovation Facility. Chamber President Amanda Ehman opened by introducing Holzer Chaplain Jamie Sisson, who then led the assembled...
WVNews
Mason County Commission mulls Animal Shelter staffing
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Commission met last Thursday, where the focus turned to finding solutions for the understaffed Mason County Animal Shelter. Commissioners Sam Nibert, Tracy Doolittle, and Rick Handley attended, along with County Clerk Diane Cromley and County Administrator Jason Bechtle.
WVNews
State property, jail equipment topics at Gallia County Commission meeting
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Commission met Thursday, during which the purchases of state property and needed equipment for the new jail were considered. Commissioner Leslie Henry, Commission Vice President Jay Stapleton and Commission President David Smith attended.
WVNews
Pomeroy Village Council addresses multiple matters
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Pomeroy Village Council met in regular session Jan. 16 in council chambers. Mayor Don Anderson and council members Nick Michael, Maureen Burns, Aaron Oliphant. Maureen Hennessy, Vic Young and Phil Ohlinger were present. Fire Chief Derek Miller, Code Enforcement Officer Chuck Blake and Fiscal Officer Ben See also attended the meeting.
WVNews
Ravenswood Historic Landmark Commission and State Historic Preservation Office host informational workshop
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Becoming an historical property on the National Register is a prestigious honor. Recently, the Ravenswood Historic Landmark Commission (HLC) in conjunction with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) hosted an informational workshop. Items discussed included the basics of the National Register, resources available to the HLC and constituents, requirements and benefits of being a Certified Local Government (CLG) and financial incentives for listed properties/resources.
