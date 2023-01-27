ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount

On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park Identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Drug bust in Hoke County leads to 2 arrests

SHANNON, N.C. — On Friday, deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after it was discovered that the man was selling narcotics from his home. Suspect, Johnny Lee Scott, and two females were located inside a house located on Shankle Road in Shannon,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County

On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville smoke shops part of multi-state raid

Two smoke shops in Fayetteville were raided recently, part of a multi-state sweep that originated in Mississippi. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop – on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
