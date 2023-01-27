Read full article on original website
Moore County sheriff: Man shoots girlfriend and then turns gun on himself
PINEBLUFF, N.C. — Moore County deputies are investigating a a shooting on Monday. Authorities arrived at the shooting on 280 Whippoorwill Lane north of Thunder Road. The sheriff's office said a boyfriend shot his girlfriend, and then called 911. When authorities arrived, they heard more shots being fired from the home.
Car chase ends in fiery crash, 19-year-old driver hospitalized
A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a crash after leading a Wilson County deputy on a chase, according to investigators.
13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount
On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park Identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
'It's been traumatizing': Families seek justice, claim Raleigh police wrongfully raided their homes in 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh families, leaders with Emancipate NC and lawyers held a briefing Monday to discuss claims that Raleigh police wrongfully invaded the private duplex homes of Yolanda Irving, Kenya Walton and their children in May 2020. Irving and Walton were among the speakers Monday outside the...
61-year-old man killed in hit and run crash in Cary
Cary police are searching for a driver in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a 61-year-old man.
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
Drug bust in Hoke County leads to 2 arrests
SHANNON, N.C. — On Friday, deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after it was discovered that the man was selling narcotics from his home. Suspect, Johnny Lee Scott, and two females were located inside a house located on Shankle Road in Shannon,...
ALE joint operation leads to 31 arrests in Johnston County
On Jan. 20, the NC Alcoholic Law Enforcement (ALE) coordinated a joint operation to address criminal activity in and around ABC-permitted establishments in Johnston County, resulting in 31 arrests. The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of two firearms, alcoholic beverages, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and an illegal drug called...
18-year-old dies in I-440 crash, driver faces misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — A fatal crash on Thursday afternoon closed all but one lane of Interstate 440 East near North Hills. The crash occurred around noon close to Exit 7 for Glenwood Avenue in the stretch of I-440 between North Hills and Crabtree Valley Mall. Raleigh police confirmed that...
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
WXII 12
UPDATE: One of two Greensboro shooting victims dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 10:40 pm UPDATE:. Greensboro police identified the victim as 26-year-old Kalup Maynard. Greensboro Police investigators confirmed late Saturday night that one of the two shooting victims died from their injuries. This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officials have not identified the victim because...
cbs17
Woman dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle and later died. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street to assist EMS with a 38-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in a vehicle, police said.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
Fayetteville smoke shops part of multi-state raid
Two smoke shops in Fayetteville were raided recently, part of a multi-state sweep that originated in Mississippi. Agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency found products that were falsely labeled as CBD, the chemical found in marijuana, at two locations of The Candy Shop – on Grove Street and Cliffdale Road.
cbs17
WANTED: Durham police looking for man who defrauded business, assaulted employee
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believes defrauded a business, assaulted an employee and stole power tools in two separate incidents. Police said the first incident happened Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Northpointe Drive, where a Home Depot...
