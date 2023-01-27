Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues. On Monday, a notice was placed on the door of nine Subway locations. The notice states that the owner, SUBIN LLC, was operating the locations without a proper license in Monroe County. This is in direct violation of the Indiana Retail Food Establishment Requirement and a Monroe County ordinance.
cbs4indy.com
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Family remembers Indy father killed in east side …. Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire. Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to …. Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close...
cbs4indy.com
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Luke Bryan fans will have a couple of chances to see the country superstar in Indiana this year. “Country On Tour” will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 18 and the Ford Center in Evansville on Aug. 25. Special guests...
cbs4indy.com
Greenfield Central High School student dies in car crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield Central High School student died in a car crash Saturday night in Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office identified the student as 17-year-old Dylan Palmer. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the area of C.R. 500 N. and...
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man accused of stealing cash, lottery tickets from multiple businesses
COLUMBUS, Ind. – An accused serial burglar is behind bars in Columbus after police claim he ripped off several businesses last week. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets.
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on scene. It’s unclear how long ago he had been shot.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect shot by officers following car chase was involved in Broad Ripple shots-fired incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are facing charges after an officer-involved shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The initial incident that sparked the shooting, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue after a woman said the father of her child shot a single round into her car. No one was injured in the incident.
cbs4indy.com
Indy mother describes the moment a car crashed into her west-side home
INDIANAPOLIS — Yolanda Cabrera and her 1-year-old daughter were sitting in their living room on Friday afternoon. Little did they know, their lives would be flipped upside down in a matter of seconds. “I heard a loud sound. Then I blacked out for a minute,” Cabrera said. “As soon...
cbs4indy.com
Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; 2 men arrested
EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police found over 230 grams of methamphetamine and six pounds of marijuana at an Edinburgh home after a four-month investigation, the Edinburgh Police Department said. EPD explained that it used their two newly-formed narcotics teams throughout the investigation to find drugs during traffic stops on people...
cbs4indy.com
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned of slick travel conditions, especially on “untreated side roads, bridges and overpasses.”
cbs4indy.com
Ember Urban Eatery closing after 10 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Local restaurant Ember Urban Eatery is closing its doors after 10 years of service. Rob and Shelly Odendahl, who opened the restaurant together on Dec. 2, 2013, confirmed that Saturday, Jan. 28 would be the restaurant’s final day of operation with the following statement:. “Saturday, January...
cbs4indy.com
Cold start to the week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – The cold air will finally win out as we start the week!. Another round of a quick wintry mix will swoop in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Periods of light snow showers are possible across Indianapolis, as well as flurries whisking by through the early morning hours. Some slick spots on the road are also possible with mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures!
cbs4indy.com
ISP finds cocaine, meth and handgun after traffic stop
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers found several grams of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun after conducting a traffic stop on Friday. ISP said a vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation on State Road 37 in Lawrence County that led to troopers discovering 60 grams of cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and a loaded handgun.
cbs4indy.com
Purdue unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Hoosiers back in at No. 21
Purdue became this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams. More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked...
cbs4indy.com
Martinsville man dead after off-road vehicle accident
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Morgan County man died in an off-road vehicle accident Saturday. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency personnel were called Saturday morning to the 1200 block of West McClure Road on reports of a man who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, officials found 46-year-old Martinsville...
cbs4indy.com
Quick cold blast after mild weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for the cold air to arrive at the start of the upcoming week!. Saturday night, see periods of a rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation late on Saturday evening. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow. Be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
Comments / 0