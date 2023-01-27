INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are facing charges after an officer-involved shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The initial incident that sparked the shooting, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue after a woman said the father of her child shot a single round into her car. No one was injured in the incident.

