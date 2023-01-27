The winner of an intense online bidding war over an original Mr Blobby costume has reportedly backed out of their £62,000 purchase – less than an hour after placing the victorious bid.The outfit was initially created in the Nineties for an overseas version of Noel’s House Party, the Saturday night show that first propelled the pink-and-yellow-clad mischief merchant into the nation’s hearts and nightmares.But the show was cancelled, the costume went unclaimed by the production team, and it has languished in the home of a former BBC employee ever since.That changed earlier this month when a house move prompted the...

16 HOURS AGO