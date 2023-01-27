ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
wnanews.com

Serving the people, or serving themselves?

When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free ID to vote in spring primary, DMV offers information

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Wisconsin spring primary on Feb. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds voters how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting. Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver's license, identification card, military or student ID card,...
Washington Examiner

TikTok banned by University of Wisconsin system

(The Center Square) – Add the University of Wisconsin to the list of places with a TikTok ban. The UW System on Tuesday said TikTok will no longer be allowed on university-owned phones, tablets and computers. The university’s move comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers banned TikTok on all...
thecountyline.net

Commentary: How are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban?

The national Women’s March chose Wisconsin as the location for a massive abortion-rights rally on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, for good reason. Our state, where a draconian 1849 abortion ban rose from the grave after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, is at the center of the battle for abortion rights. Sunday’s march focused on the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which could change the ideological balance on the Court just before it hears a challenge to that 19th century ban.
97X

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
CBS Minnesota

Feds sue Wisconsin military department over discrimination

MADISON, Wis. — Federal attorneys have filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs refused to pay a woman applying for a supervisor position as much as male candidates.The U.S. Department of Justice filed the action against the state agency in federal court in Madison on Thursday.The lawsuit alleges that Michelle Hartness applied for a supervisory position within Wisconsin Emergency Management, a WDMA division, in 2016 after earning stellar reviews as a state emergency management director over the previous five years.The salary range for the supervisor position was listed as $79,040 to $91,250 in the job posting....
wpr.org

Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest

Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Wayne Scott sought for armed robbery

MILWAUKEE - In a few months, he would have been a free man. Instead, Wayne Scott has landed himself on the list of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. The U.S. marshal on the case told FOX6 News, in 2022, Scott failed to report to a halfway house near 21st and Locust.
wuwm.com

Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail

A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video

WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
