Related
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Assembly Speaker Vos not insisting on flat tax as part of GOP budget
MILWAUKEE — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he won't insist on including a flat income tax as part of a Republican budget proposal, a move Gov. Tony Evers has indicated he could veto. "That would be my preference, but I understand Gov. Evers has concerns with that," Vos said...
wnanews.com
Serving the people, or serving themselves?
When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
wpr.org
Tens of millions of dollars heading to Wisconsin to address record opioid overdoses
Tens of millions of dollars in federal funding and settlements with pharmaceutical companies are heading to Wisconsin this year. Lawmakers and health officials hope the money can help drive down record numbers of opioid-related deaths in the state. There were 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, according to the most...
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker try to use some of the state pension fund to invest in startup businesses?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. In 2012, the chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Reed Hall, wrote a letter...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Advocates Worry Proposal to Change Wisconsin’s Cash Bail System will Penalize the Poor
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A proposed constitutional amendment approved last week by the state Legislature to change the cash bail system in Wisconsin for those accused of violent crimes...
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker stop automatic payments from teachers to their unions?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. During former Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, the passage of Act 10 prohibited employers from deducting “labor...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Free ID to vote in spring primary, DMV offers information
MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Wisconsin spring primary on Feb. 21, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds voters how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting. Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver's license, identification card, military or student ID card,...
themadent.com
Wisconsin Receives Mostly Failing Grades for Policies to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use
The 2023 released “State of Tobacco Control” evaluates state and federal policies on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in America and takes the lives of...
Washington Examiner
TikTok banned by University of Wisconsin system
(The Center Square) – Add the University of Wisconsin to the list of places with a TikTok ban. The UW System on Tuesday said TikTok will no longer be allowed on university-owned phones, tablets and computers. The university’s move comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers banned TikTok on all...
thecountyline.net
Commentary: How are Wisconsin women doing under the 1849 abortion ban?
The national Women’s March chose Wisconsin as the location for a massive abortion-rights rally on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, for good reason. Our state, where a draconian 1849 abortion ban rose from the grave after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, is at the center of the battle for abortion rights. Sunday’s march focused on the spring Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which could change the ideological balance on the Court just before it hears a challenge to that 19th century ban.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
Feds sue Wisconsin military department over discrimination
MADISON, Wis. — Federal attorneys have filed a lawsuit alleging that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs refused to pay a woman applying for a supervisor position as much as male candidates.The U.S. Department of Justice filed the action against the state agency in federal court in Madison on Thursday.The lawsuit alleges that Michelle Hartness applied for a supervisory position within Wisconsin Emergency Management, a WDMA division, in 2016 after earning stellar reviews as a state emergency management director over the previous five years.The salary range for the supervisor position was listed as $79,040 to $91,250 in the job posting....
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
wpr.org
Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest
Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
Has Wisconsin missed out on millions of dollars in revenue by not legalizing marijuana?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. According to Gov. Tony Evers’ office, Wisconsin would generate an estimated $165 million in revenue by...
101 WIXX
U.S. Department of Justice Sues Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Wisconsin’s Department of Military Affairs. According to a DOJ release, the Department of Military Affairs violated the Civil Rights Act when it offered Michelle Hartness a lower salary than what was offered for similarly or less qualified men.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Wayne Scott sought for armed robbery
MILWAUKEE - In a few months, he would have been a free man. Instead, Wayne Scott has landed himself on the list of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. The U.S. marshal on the case told FOX6 News, in 2022, Scott failed to report to a halfway house near 21st and Locust.
wuwm.com
Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail
A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video
WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
