The Hershey Bears’ annual Giant Teddy Bear Toss has been described as “sweet cuddly mayhem,” but it actually turned into just that on Sunday. Normally, the annual toss takes place when the Bears make their first goal of the game. But as the match against the Bridgeport Islanders ticked to a close with no score by the Bears, fans took matters into their own hands.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO