Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
Sienna Manns, Alexa Holcomb lead Cumberland Valley’s shorthanded win at Central Dauphin
That outright Commonwealth Division title will have to wait for Central Dauphin. Although shorthanded in multiple ways, Cumberland Valley put all of its remaining talent and guts on the court Monday and outlasted the Rams 27-26 in a wild girls basketball rivalry.
Nolan Gilbert’s scoring, late run carry Cumberland Valley past Central Dauphin
It appears that Cumberland Valley’s boys basketball team’s two-game losing streak was merely a blip on the radar. The Eagles picked up a big divisional win on Monday night at home at the Eagle dome, using a big run at the end of the contest to top Central Dauphin 44-31 on Monday night.
Early deficit stifles Shippensburg girls hoops in 70-60 loss to West York
Shippensburg couldn’t overcome a double-digit first-quarter deficit as the Greyhounds dropped a 70-60 decision to West York Monday. The Bulldogs led 28-14 by the end of the first quarter and kept the Greyhounds at arm’s length for the rest of the contest. Reagan Doll sparked the Bulldogs with...
Nick Lepone, Waylon Troutman pace Millersburg boys hoops in 50-42 victory against Juniata
Nick Lepone and Waylon Troutman sparked Millersburg in a 50-42 win over Juniata Monday. Lepone and Troutman each finished the contest with 14 points. Teammates Kerry Forney and Isaiah Dyer chipped in 8 points and 7 points, respectively. Bryce Rush and Jasper Shepps paced the Indians with 9 points apiece....
Marissa Gingrich’s 21-point night propels Mifflin County girls to emphatic win over Selinsgrove
Mifflin County jumped out to a sizable early lead and pulled away in the second half as the Huskies earned a decisive 69-29 victory against Selinsgrove Monday. The Huskies led 32-16 by the intermission and outscored the Seals 37-13 in the second half to seal the ‘W’. Marissa...
Big first half powers Line Mountain girls basketball to 61-24 win against Halifax
Line Mountain jumped out to a decisive first-half lead and never looked back en route to a 61-24 victory over Halifax Monday. The Eagles led 36-14 by the intermission and didn’t allow the Wildcats to claw back into contention. Brooke Barwick sparked the Eagles with 12 points, including 8...
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown spark Christian School of York girls hoops in 45-38 win over Covenant Christian
Christian School of York (16-2) kept its strong campaign rolling with a 45-38 victory against Covenant Christian Monday. Rylie Bell and Linda Brown combined for 36 points to pace the Defenders. Tirzah Miller finished the contest with a team-high 13 rebounds and Brown added another 12 boards in the victory.
Steel-High boys hoops clip Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game behind Alex Erby’s 21 points
The Steel-High boys basketball team defeated Camp Hill, 58-49, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Saturday afternoon. Alex Erby led the Rollers attack, scoring 21 pints, grabbing 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Kam Chisholm added 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Steel-High, who moves to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in the Capital.
Harrisburg’s Amir Jones ‘can’t wait to get to work’ after making his college pick
Amir Jones showed he was one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile defenders across the past two seasons. He said Sunday he plans on continue to show off those skills in college close to home after committing to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...
Mechanicsburg LB Sage Thomas adds to his list of college offers
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas is now up to two college offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker said he added an offer from Sacred Heart this week. He also claims an offer from Duquesne. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thomas had 120 tackles, 18...
Wrestling Roundup: Box scores from Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals
127: Landyn Lukens (SAH) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 1:20) 133: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Ryan Harpster (SAH) (Fall 1:31) 139: Trent Turner (SAH) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:06) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Matt Snook (SAH) (Fall 1:09) 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Joe Santa (SAH) (Fall 0:49) 160: Ethan Miller (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Jarod Bullington (SAH) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Fall 0:24) 189: Tucker Teats (SAH) over Maxim Johnson (LMH) (Dec 10-4) 215: Gavin Pardoe (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jack Peters (SAH) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 2:37) 107: Mike Zettlemoyer (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Anthony Snook (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Nathan Martin (SAH) over (LMH) (For.).
Catholic schools should participate in Catholic- only leagues | PennLive letters
It is a well known fact that Catholic schools recruit athletes and that the PIAA turns a blind eye to this debacle. The Catholic hierarchy does not allow males to wrestle females. Harrisburg has female wrestlers and received 2 forfeits. The Harrisburg coach did nothing against the PIAA rules and won the match.
Watch: Hershey Bears 2023 teddy bear toss shatters world record again
The Hershey Bears’ annual Giant Teddy Bear Toss has been described as “sweet cuddly mayhem,” but it actually turned into just that on Sunday. Normally, the annual toss takes place when the Bears make their first goal of the game. But as the match against the Bridgeport Islanders ticked to a close with no score by the Bears, fans took matters into their own hands.
Luke Bryan returns to Hersheypark for ‘Country on Tour’ concert
Country star Luke Bryan will make a return appearance to Hersheypark Stadium this summer. The “Kick the Dust Up” singer and “American Idol” judge will perform in Hershey at 7 p.m. July 13. Jackson Dean, Alana Springsteen and Conner Smith will also perform. Tickets go on...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
Perry Lanes to reopen after 12 years: ‘Front to back, it’s all redone’
After being closed for 12 years, New Bloomfield bowling alley Perry Lanes is reopening under new management. The alley, at 103 South Carlisle St., will provide families with an inexpensive recreation option without having to travel. “We’re trying to give something to the community,” said owner Joe Gasper. “We want...
Police looking for missing Cumberland County girl
Police are looking for a girl who has been missing from her Cumberland County home since the beginning of the month, according to police. Alayjah Sha’dae Cicile Williams ran away from home on Jan. 6, West Shore Regional Police said Monday. Williams, whose age and home city were not...
Man, 43, killed in crash at central Pa. intersection: state police
A man was killed Friday when another driver pulled out in front of him in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said 67-year-old Wesley C. Hurd, of Waynesboro, stopped around 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township, then turned left onto Wayne Highway.
Anger, gut-wrenching conversations when police brutality comes at hands of Black officers
The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers has rekindled fear and difficult conversations across the Black community with the fresh sting that the life of another young Black man was claimed by police brutality. For some members of Harrisburg’s Black community, the conversations are...
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0