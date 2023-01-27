ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wormleysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Wrestling Roundup: Box scores from Saturday’s Line Mountain Duals

127: Landyn Lukens (SAH) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 1:20) 133: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Ryan Harpster (SAH) (Fall 1:31) 139: Trent Turner (SAH) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:06) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Matt Snook (SAH) (Fall 1:09) 152: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Joe Santa (SAH) (Fall 0:49) 160: Ethan Miller (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 172: Jarod Bullington (SAH) over Isaac Shaffer (LMH) (Fall 0:24) 189: Tucker Teats (SAH) over Maxim Johnson (LMH) (Dec 10-4) 215: Gavin Pardoe (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Jack Peters (SAH) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 2:37) 107: Mike Zettlemoyer (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 114: Anthony Snook (SAH) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Nathan Martin (SAH) over (LMH) (For.).
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Watch: Hershey Bears 2023 teddy bear toss shatters world record again

The Hershey Bears’ annual Giant Teddy Bear Toss has been described as “sweet cuddly mayhem,” but it actually turned into just that on Sunday. Normally, the annual toss takes place when the Bears make their first goal of the game. But as the match against the Bridgeport Islanders ticked to a close with no score by the Bears, fans took matters into their own hands.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy