ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYlsc_0kSuQxd200
1 of 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell.

Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs.

“Darius has continued to grow,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “This is a place where we’ve seen him grow the most is understanding the moment, understanding each game and how it’s different and what it takes from him to be a tone-setter.”

The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9½ minutes left in the third. But Cleveland scored the next 10 points, with 3s by Garland and Dean Wade, to extend the lead to 89-57 midway through the quarter.

“Everything has been that hunt for consistency,” Bickerstaff said. “We’ve had leads before and we get a little lax and loose with the ball and things like that. But I thought they had the right approach for the majority of the game tonight.”

The Rockets ended the quarter with an 11-3 run, with five points from rookie TyTy Washington, but they still trailed 97-74 entering the fourth.

NBA

Tari Eason opened the fourth with a tip-in shot for the Rockets before Garland and Cedi Osman made consecutive 3-pointers to push Cleveland’s advantage to 103-76.

The Cavaliers scored five straight points, capped by a 3 from Wade, to make it 111-89 with about 3 1/2 minutes left, and Cleveland’s starters sat down after that.

Mitchell sat out for the fourth time in five games with a groin strain. He returned Tuesday night after missing three games, but aggravated it near the end of that game to keep him out Thursday. Mitchell, who ranks ninth in the NBA by averaging 28.3 points a game, was named a starter for the Eastern Conference in next month’s NBA All-Star Game.

Eason had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Houston. The Rockets were without Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr. as they lost their second straight since snapping a 13-game skid Monday night.

The Rockets, who have the NBA’s worst record at 11-38, committed 22 turnovers and made just five of 21 3-pointers. Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, was 2 of 9 for six points after scoring a career-high 42 points in Houston’s win over Minnesota on Monday.

“They’re one of the best defensive teams in the league, so the fact that they forced 22 turnovers wasn’t super surprising since going in knowing we didn’t have three of our main guys who handle the basketball,” Silas said.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Kevin Love sat out with back spasms. … Wade scored 15 off the bench. ... Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Rockets: Gordon missed the game with right knee soreness. … Tate was out as part of injury management after returning from an ankle sprain. … Porter missed his eighth straight game with a bruised left foot.

ALL-STAR MITCHELL

In the wake of Mitchell’s selection as an All-Star game starter, Bickerstaff raved about how he’s approached his job in his first season in Cleveland after an off-season trade from Utah.

“I think it’s the respect piece and just a compliment to the job that he’s done,” Bickerstaff said. “To be able to come into a completely new environment and quite possibly have the best year so far in his career says a lot about him.”

Cavaliers: Visit Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Rockets: Visit Detroit on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bridges scores 29, Suns pull away late, beat Raptors 114-106

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton had to do a double-take in the final minutes as his Phoenix Suns pulled away for another win. His eyes weren’t playing tricks. That was Mikal Bridges getting big mid-range buckets during crucial possessions in the fourth quarter, not injured All-Star guard Devin Booker. Bridges had one of his best games of the season with 29 points, Ayton added 22 points and 13 rebounds and the Suns won for the sixth time in seven games by beating the Toronto Raptors 114-106 on Monday night. “I told Booker — ‘You know what’s crazy? These are your plays,’” Ayton said, teasing his teammate. “These are Mikal’s plays now.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Memphis hosts Portland after Lillard’s 42-point outing

Portland Trail Blazers (24-26, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-18, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers’ 129-125 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Grizzlies are 15-15 in Western Conference games....
MEMPHIS, TN
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Bates scores 15, Florida A&M defeats Alabama State 69-58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Bates had 15 points to lead Florida A&M to a 69-58 victory over Alabama State on Monday night. Bates added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Noah Meren and Jordan Tillmon scored 15 apiece. Tillmon grabbed seven rebounds. Isaiah Range led the Hornets (6-16, 4-5) with 16 points. Antonio Madlock had 10 points and Jordan O’Neal scored nine. Both teams next play Saturday. Florida A&M visits Texas Southern and Alabama State hosts Grambling.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

Texas Tech rallies from 23 down, beats No. 13 Iowa St. in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was just happy fans stuck around for the biggest comeback in school history, and the first Big 12 win of the season for a Sweet 16 team from a year ago. The Red Raiders erased a 23-point deficit after halftime to end an eight-game conference skid, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break in an 80-77 overtime victory against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday night. “I’m still in shock here,” Adams said. “I was just so proud of our guys. They didn’t give up on themselves. I was proud of the fans. I was afraid they were going to leave at halftime.” The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb Grill’s career-best eight 3-pointers, but a 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

Curry has 38 points, 12 assists as Warriors top Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The defending NBA champions are starting to hit their stride. Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 on Monday night for their third straight win. Curry made 8 of 14 3-pointers and 12 of 20 shots overall. Klay Thompson added 28 points and hit six 3s for Golden State. It was the opener of a three-game road swing for the Warriors, who are two games above .500.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
631K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy