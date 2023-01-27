Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 50, Maggie L. Walker GS 37
Benedictine 68, Banner Christian 53
Broadwater Academy 25, Holly Grove, Md. 19
Clarke County 35, Strasburg 32
E.C. Glass 73, Amherst County 53
Fairfax Christian 63, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 47
Falls Church 56, Annandale 41
Hampton Roads 49, Norfolk Collegiate 33
Hayfield 61, TJ-Alexandria 29
Heritage (Lynchburg) 41, Brookville 33
Highland-Warrenton 95, Evergreen Christian 37
Jefferson Forest 67, Liberty Christian 44
Kellam 65, Hickory 51
Nandua 71, Chincoteague 51
Narrows 71, Giles 39
New Covenant 63, Fishburne Military 52
Norcom 42, Lakeland 37
Norfolk Academy 43, Nansemond-Suffolk 33
Randolph-Macon Academy 59, Tandem Friends School 54
Roanoke Catholic 59, North Cross 56
Roanoke Valley Christian 69, King’s Christian 26
Rustburg 80, Liberty-Bedford 70
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 79, Flint Hill 44
StoneBridge School 26, Denbigh Baptist 11
The New Community School 66, Amelia Academy 56
Va. Episcopal 74, Eastern Mennonite 61
Veritas Collegiate Academy 71, Fredericksburg Christian 62
Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Highland-Monterey vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
