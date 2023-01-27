ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia County 50, Maggie L. Walker GS 37

Benedictine 68, Banner Christian 53

Broadwater Academy 25, Holly Grove, Md. 19

Clarke County 35, Strasburg 32

E.C. Glass 73, Amherst County 53

Fairfax Christian 63, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 47

Falls Church 56, Annandale 41

Hampton Roads 49, Norfolk Collegiate 33

Hayfield 61, TJ-Alexandria 29

Heritage (Lynchburg) 41, Brookville 33

Highland-Warrenton 95, Evergreen Christian 37

Jefferson Forest 67, Liberty Christian 44

Kellam 65, Hickory 51

Nandua 71, Chincoteague 51

Narrows 71, Giles 39

New Covenant 63, Fishburne Military 52

Norcom 42, Lakeland 37

Norfolk Academy 43, Nansemond-Suffolk 33

Randolph-Macon Academy 59, Tandem Friends School 54

Roanoke Catholic 59, North Cross 56

Roanoke Valley Christian 69, King’s Christian 26

Rustburg 80, Liberty-Bedford 70

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 79, Flint Hill 44

StoneBridge School 26, Denbigh Baptist 11

The New Community School 66, Amelia Academy 56

Va. Episcopal 74, Eastern Mennonite 61

Veritas Collegiate Academy 71, Fredericksburg Christian 62

Wilson Memorial 69, Stuarts Draft 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Highland-Monterey vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.

