Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Britton-Hecla 19
Beresford 61, Flandreau 50
Brandon Valley 58, Yankton 54
Canton 87, Sioux Falls Lutheran 35
Crazy Horse 76, Wakpala 69
Crow Creek 77, Stanley County 72
Dakota Valley 73, Sioux Falls Christian 57
DeSmet 51, Canistota 39
Dell Rapids 69, Vermillion 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Alcester-Hudson 38
Elk Point-Jefferson 71, Tri-Valley 54
Elkton-Lake Benton 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 33
Estelline/Hendricks 72, Arlington 39
Ethan 71, Mitchell Christian 50
Faulkton 50, Leola/Frederick 34
Florence/Henry 55, Great Plains Lutheran 52
Gregory 61, Avon 33
Groton Area 62, Webster 21
Hamlin 67, Sisseton 22
Harding County 62, Belle Fourche 48
Harrisburg 66, Brookings 41
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Sully Buttes 59
Howard 66, Chester 40
Irene-Wakonda 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 43
James Valley Christian 84, Miller 51
Lakota Tech 62, Little Wound 38
Lennox 76, Parkston 42
Lower Brule 113, Takini 43
Marty Indian 85, Tiospaye Topa 59
Milbank 54, Deuel 44
Omaha Nation, Neb. 87, Flandreau Indian 54
Philip 64, Dupree 27
Potter County 65, North Central Co-Op 52
Sioux Falls Jefferson 75, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52
Sioux Falls Lincoln 80, Sioux Falls Washington 68
St. Francis Indian 74, Bennett County 61
Viborg-Hurley 69, Centerville 43
Wagner 55, Scotland 46
Wall 81, Hill City 78
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lemmon vs. McIntosh, ppd.
