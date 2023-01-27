Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 77, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46
Axtell 83, Hi-Line 58
Bishop Neumann 53, Archbishop Bergan 40
Boyd County 54, Burke, S.D. 42
Central City 57, David City 31
Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Ord 35
Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 38
Elkhorn Mount Michael 57, South Sioux City 52
Elmwood-Murdock 51, Palmyra 48
Freeman 57, Wilber-Clatonia 29
Friend 58, Heartland 47
Garden County 66, South Platte 28
Hartington-Newcastle 72, Winnebago 65
Hay Springs 62, Sioux County 15
Johnson-Brock 38, Falls City Sacred Heart 34
Kenesaw 46, Deshler 38
Kimball 68, Sutherland 43
Lincoln High 70, Columbus 28
Lutheran High Northeast 52, Fullerton 41
Mead 73, Tekamah-Herman 41
Nebraska Christian 61, Wood River 60
Omaha Burke 47, Millard South 44
Omaha Nation 87, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 54
Pierce 47, Crofton 33
Plainview 53, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 46
Potter-Dix 51, Caliche, Colo. 32
Sandy Creek 44, Sutton 36
Scottsbluff 71, Mitchell 33
St. Edward 43, CWC 40
Stuart 58, St. Mary’s 44
Summerland 60, Wausa 49
Wakefield 44, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42
Wayne 54, West Point-Beemer 29
West Holt 40, O’Neill 38
Wisner-Pilger 57, North Bend Central 53
Wynot 46, Ponca 28
CRC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Osceola 41
Cross County 67, Nebraska Lutheran 41
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Elkhorn North 54, Blair 44
Third Place=
Elkhorn 63, Waverly 47
MNAC Tournament=
Semifinal=
Mullen 49, Hyannis 20
South Loup 40, Sandhills/Thedford 34
NCC Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Fort Calhoun 63, Arlington 43
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30, Raymond Central 27
Yutan 39, Louisville 27
Semifinal=
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Conestoga 26
Douglas County West 53, Syracuse 33
Southwest Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Cozad 56, Minden 40
Seventh Place=
Ainsworth 37, Valentine 30
Trailblazer Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Ralston 76, Nebraska City 49
Semifinal=
Platteview 47, Beatrice 46
Wahoo 68, Malcolm 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
