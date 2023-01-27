ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Olivari and Rice defeat Charlotte 65-63

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari led Rice with 26 points and 10 rebounds and sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with two seconds left as the Owls defeated Charlotte 65-63 on Thursday night.

Aly Khalifa’s 3-pointer for Charlotte tied the game at 63-all with 13 seconds left.

Mekhi Mason added 15 points for Rice (15-5, 6-3 Conference USA). Cameron Sheffield was 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

Lu’Cye Patterson led the 49ers (13-8, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, five assists and three steals. Khalifa added 13 points and Igor Milicic Jr. had 10.

Mason scored seven points in the first half and Rice went into the break trailing 28-27. Olivari scored 20 points in the second half for Rice, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

Rice’s next game is Saturday against UAB at home. Charlotte hosts Florida International on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Etienne propels Southern to 73-62 victory over Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bryson Etienne had 18 points to lead Southern to a 73-62 victory over Jackson State on Monday night. Etienne added five rebounds and three steals for the Jaguars (12-10, 8-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). P.J. Byrd contributed 13 points and eight assists. Tyrone Lyons scored 11. Romelle Mansel paced the Tigers (6-16, 5-4) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Zeke Cook pitched in with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Coltie Young scored 13. Both teams play on Saturday. Southern visits Alabama A&M while Jackson State hosts Mississippi Valley State.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Bates scores 15, Florida A&M defeats Alabama State 69-58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Bates had 15 points to lead Florida A&M to a 69-58 victory over Alabama State on Monday night. Bates added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Noah Meren and Jordan Tillmon scored 15 apiece. Tillmon grabbed seven rebounds. Isaiah Range led the Hornets (6-16, 4-5) with 16 points. Antonio Madlock had 10 points and Jordan O’Neal scored nine. Both teams next play Saturday. Florida A&M visits Texas Southern and Alabama State hosts Grambling.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

Texas Tech rallies from 23 down, beats No. 13 Iowa St. in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was just happy fans stuck around for the biggest comeback in school history, and the first Big 12 win of the season for a Sweet 16 team from a year ago. The Red Raiders erased a 23-point deficit after halftime to end an eight-game conference skid, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break in an 80-77 overtime victory against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday night. “I’m still in shock here,” Adams said. “I was just so proud of our guys. They didn’t give up on themselves. I was proud of the fans. I was afraid they were going to leave at halftime.” The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb Grill’s career-best eight 3-pointers, but a 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Memphis hosts Portland after Lillard’s 42-point outing

Portland Trail Blazers (24-26, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-18, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers’ 129-125 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Grizzlies are 15-15 in Western Conference games....
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Curry has 38 points, 12 assists as Warriors top Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The defending NBA champions are starting to hit their stride. Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 on Monday night for their third straight win. Curry made 8 of 14 3-pointers and 12 of 20 shots overall. Klay Thompson added 28 points and hit six 3s for Golden State. It was the opener of a three-game road swing for the Warriors, who are two games above .500.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
631K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy