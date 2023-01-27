ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Thompson ’s 20 lead Towson over Northeastern 72-63

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson scored 20 points as Towson beat Northeastern 72-63 on Thursday night.

Thompson added seven rebounds for the Tigers (15-7, 7-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Nicolas Timberlake scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Cameron Holden recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 17 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Coleman Stucke finished with 19 points for the Huskies (8-12, 4-5). Jahmyl Telfort added 18 points for Northeastern. In addition, Chris Doherty finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Towson hosts William & Mary and Northeastern travels to play Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Wood leads Howard to 100-74 romp over South Carolina State

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Wood scored 18 points and Howard rolled to a 100-74 victory over South Carolina State on Monday night. Wood added five rebounds for the Bison (14-10, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won six straight. Elijah Hawkins pitched in with 17 points and 10 assists. Marcus Dockery hit four 3-pointers and scored 16. The Bulldogs (3-20, 0-7) were led by Rakeim Gary’s 13 points. Raquan Brown added 11 points and Jordan Simpson scored 10. South Carolina State has lost seven in a row. Both teams next play Saturday. Howard visits Delaware State, while South Carolina State hosts Coppin State.
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Associated Press

Dispute in bar led to fatal shooting outside, arrest made

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A dispute in a bar led to a fatal shooting outside of the business and an arrest on a second-degree murder charge, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Saturday. Police found Timothy Pouliot, 24, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds shortly before 12:50 a.m. outside of The Goat Bar and Grill in Manchester. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was scheduled Sunday A 22-year-old man from Salem, New Hampshire, was arrested, accused of recklessly causing Pouliot’s death by shooting him. The man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

Father of 3 children who died says he forgives his wife

BOSTON (AP) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is accused of killing two of their children and assaulting a third who later died says his family was the best thing that ever happened to him, and that he forgives his wife. Patrick Clancy’s statement appeared Saturday on a fundraising site to assist with medical bills, funeral services, and legal help. His wife, Lindsay Clancy, is facing two counts of murder and other charges after their daughter, Cora, 5, and their son Dawson, 3, were strangled last week inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston, investigators said. They were pronounced dead at a hospital. On Friday, the youngest child, 7-month-old Callan, also died. Authorities have not yet commented on further charges. Lindsay Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. An arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday for Clancy on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
DUXBURY, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
631K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy