Thompson ’s 20 lead Towson over Northeastern 72-63

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson scored 20 points as Towson beat Northeastern 72-63 on Thursday night.

Thompson added seven rebounds for the Tigers (15-7, 7-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Nicolas Timberlake scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Cameron Holden recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 17 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Coleman Stucke finished with 19 points for the Huskies (8-12, 4-5). Jahmyl Telfort added 18 points for Northeastern. In addition, Chris Doherty finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Towson hosts William & Mary and Northeastern travels to play Delaware.

