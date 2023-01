The varsity girls basketball game between Roanoke Rapids and Northern Nash had a foul ending as far as the Knights were concerned. Northern Nash had numerous chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights made just 3 of 15 shots from the foul line and suffered a 42-41 loss to the Yellow Jackets in a Big East 2A/3A Conference game at home. The teams were tied...

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO