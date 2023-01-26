ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan 31, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Jan. 31, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Montgomery County Council: Session starts at 9:00 a.m. with a proclamation recognizing Aubrey’s Make-A-Wish, by Councilmember Katz, Councilmember Jawando, and Councilmember Sayles B. Also a proclamation recognizing National Mentoring Month, by Councilmember Jawando and the County Executive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Councilmember Jawando Kicks Off Education Listening Tour

Will Jawando, chair of the Montgomery County Council’s Education and Culture Committee, kicked off his education listening tour by meeting with students, school employees and families at Northwood High School in Silver Spring. Within two years, Jawando hopes to have visited every school cluster. On Monday, he spoke to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Hundreds Attend Family Forum on Fentanyl

Clarksburg High School hosted a Family Forum on Fentanyl on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hundreds of parents, students and educators filled the folding chairs in the school cafeteria to learn more about the powerful—and often deadly—drug. Principal Edward Owusu welcomed the crowd to what will be the first of...
CLARKSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

2 Injured in Gaithersburg Shooting

At least two adults were injured during a shooting in Gaithersburg early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting, first reported at 6:28 am, took place at an apartment complex in the 400 block of N Summit Avenue. Both injured adults were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Violent Carjacking in Chevy Chase

Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill, was sentenced to eight years in prison for a carjacking at a Chevy Chase gas station that occurred on Jan. 14, 2021. Jones was sentenced to 25 years with all but eight suspended for the violent carjacking of a 42-year-old old woman, according to John McCarthy, Montgomery County State’s Attorney.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Store Sells $100,000 Lottery Ticket

Four Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets were the big winners this week. A Silver Spring 7-Eleven sold one of the four tickets. The other three top winning tickets were also scratch-offs and were sold in Baltimore, Bowie, and Beltsville. A Hyattsville man stopped at the 7-Eleven on East University Boulevard and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

2 Stabbed in Rockville City Hotel; Police Searching for Suspect

No suspect is in custody following a stabbing Sunday that sent two adult males to the hospital with serious injuries. Rockville City Polie responded to a report of a stabbing at 6:30 p.m. The Rockville Hotel at 3 Research Court. Upon arrival, police found a second victim.

Comments / 0

Community Policy