Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
91 Religious Organizations, Nonprofits Receiving Funds to Support Security Needs
Ninety-one religious facilities and nonprofits in Montgomery County will receive $800,000 to address security needs as officials say hate/bias incidents persist. The money will go to facilities that have experienced or are at high risk of experiencing hate crimes and will go toward security personnel, planning, training and cameras. Last...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan 31, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Jan. 31, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Montgomery County Council: Session starts at 9:00 a.m. with a proclamation recognizing Aubrey’s Make-A-Wish, by Councilmember Katz, Councilmember Jawando, and Councilmember Sayles B. Also a proclamation recognizing National Mentoring Month, by Councilmember Jawando and the County Executive.
mymcmedia.org
Councilmember Jawando Kicks Off Education Listening Tour
Will Jawando, chair of the Montgomery County Council’s Education and Culture Committee, kicked off his education listening tour by meeting with students, school employees and families at Northwood High School in Silver Spring. Within two years, Jawando hopes to have visited every school cluster. On Monday, he spoke to...
mymcmedia.org
Hundreds Attend Family Forum on Fentanyl
Clarksburg High School hosted a Family Forum on Fentanyl on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hundreds of parents, students and educators filled the folding chairs in the school cafeteria to learn more about the powerful—and often deadly—drug. Principal Edward Owusu welcomed the crowd to what will be the first of...
mymcmedia.org
2 Injured in Gaithersburg Shooting
At least two adults were injured during a shooting in Gaithersburg early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting, first reported at 6:28 am, took place at an apartment complex in the 400 block of N Summit Avenue. Both injured adults were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
mymcmedia.org
Man Dead, Woman Critically Injured After Aspen Hill Park House Fire
A man is dead and a woman remains in critical condition following an overnight house fire on Oriental Street in Aspen Hill Park. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters saw “heavy fire upon arrival,” according to Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Murder of Missing Rockville Woman Whose Body Was Found in County Park
The body of a 20-year-old woman who had been reported missing since Jan. 2 was found at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park Saturday afternoon. Montgomery County Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez of Rockville was last seen by her family and friends on Dec....
mymcmedia.org
Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Violent Carjacking in Chevy Chase
Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill, was sentenced to eight years in prison for a carjacking at a Chevy Chase gas station that occurred on Jan. 14, 2021. Jones was sentenced to 25 years with all but eight suspended for the violent carjacking of a 42-year-old old woman, according to John McCarthy, Montgomery County State’s Attorney.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Store Sells $100,000 Lottery Ticket
Four Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets were the big winners this week. A Silver Spring 7-Eleven sold one of the four tickets. The other three top winning tickets were also scratch-offs and were sold in Baltimore, Bowie, and Beltsville. A Hyattsville man stopped at the 7-Eleven on East University Boulevard and...
mymcmedia.org
2 Stabbed in Rockville City Hotel; Police Searching for Suspect
No suspect is in custody following a stabbing Sunday that sent two adult males to the hospital with serious injuries. Rockville City Polie responded to a report of a stabbing at 6:30 p.m. The Rockville Hotel at 3 Research Court. Upon arrival, police found a second victim.
Comments / 0