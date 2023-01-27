Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cov. Holy Cross 72, Danville 56
Evangel Christian 65, Murray 43
Hazard 68, Bishop Brossart 62
Heritage Christian Academy 68, Calvary Christian 34
Legacy, S.C. 85, Wesley Christian 56
Letcher County Central 61, Pikeville 50
Lex. Paul Dunbar 49, Lex. Lafayette 42
Lou. Butler 68, Lou. DeSales 48
Lou. Waggener 65, Lou. Valley 17
Lyon Co. 77, Hopkinsville 66
Martin County 50, Harlan 49
Model 58, Jackson City 45
Morgan Co. 84, Elliott Co. 47
North Hardin 72, Central Hardin 65
Owen Co. 52, Lou. Collegiate 47
Owensboro Catholic 72, Cumberland Co. 35
Pike Co. Central 60, Belfry 31
Shelby Valley 71, Jenkins 40
Somerset Christian 80, Casey Co. 49
St. Henry 74, Boone Co. 63
University Heights 69, Raceland 35
Washington Co. 71, Lex. Christian 70
Webster Co. 68, Hopkins Co. Central 60
