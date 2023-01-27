ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cov. Holy Cross 72, Danville 56

Evangel Christian 65, Murray 43

Hazard 68, Bishop Brossart 62

Heritage Christian Academy 68, Calvary Christian 34

Legacy, S.C. 85, Wesley Christian 56

Letcher County Central 61, Pikeville 50

Lex. Paul Dunbar 49, Lex. Lafayette 42

Lou. Butler 68, Lou. DeSales 48

Lou. Waggener 65, Lou. Valley 17

Lyon Co. 77, Hopkinsville 66

Martin County 50, Harlan 49

Model 58, Jackson City 45

Morgan Co. 84, Elliott Co. 47

North Hardin 72, Central Hardin 65

Owen Co. 52, Lou. Collegiate 47

Owensboro Catholic 72, Cumberland Co. 35

Pike Co. Central 60, Belfry 31

Shelby Valley 71, Jenkins 40

Somerset Christian 80, Casey Co. 49

St. Henry 74, Boone Co. 63

University Heights 69, Raceland 35

Washington Co. 71, Lex. Christian 70

Webster Co. 68, Hopkins Co. Central 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

