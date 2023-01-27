ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Davis’ 25 lead Memphis over SMU for Hardaway’s 100th win

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 25 points and 11 assists to lead Memphis over SMU 99-84 on Thursday night for coach Penny Hardaway’s 100th victory.

Davis also had seven rebounds for the Tigers (16-5, 6-2 American Athletic Conference). Keonte Kennedy was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 16 points. DeAndre Williams was 6 of 12 shooting to finish with 13 points.

The Mustangs (7-14, 2-6) were led by Zhruic Phelps, who posted 20 points and three steals. Efe Odigie added 14 points and nine rebounds for SMU. Jalen Smith finished with 13 points, five assists and two steals.

Memphis took the lead with 15:12 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Davis led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 50-32 at the break. Memphis pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 28.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

