Hawaii County, HI

Comments / 3

No Liberals Welcome Here
4d ago

the start of reservations.. next they will force you off your property because of the cesspool you can't afford to change to the new standards at 50k a hit.. take your property and place you in these reservations.. sad days coming quickly unless we all fight back

3d ago

So my tax dollars are going to out of state people!!! Must be a resident of Hawaii for at least 1 year before you get a free er home.

Related
bigislandnow.com

Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project

Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Parker School in Waimea breaks ground on multi-million dollar learning facility

Parker School broke ground a new 21,000-square-foot multi-use facility last week that will include classroom space, a gym and a robotics lab. School leaders and members of the community held a Hawaiian blessing ceremony for The SMART Center on Jan. 26. This $16 million capital improvement project on Parker’s 20-acre Waimea campus is the largest in the school’s 47-year history.
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers

Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

43-year-old’s bomb threat causes evacuation of Hilo shopping center

Hilo patrol officers evacuated a retail shopping center in the 100 block of East Puainako Street on Tuesday afternoon due to a bomb threat. A man, identified as 43-year-old Ebn Wandell of Hilo, had walked into a management office and stated he had a bomb in the bag he was carrying. Wandell left the bag in the office and ran away, according to Hawaiʻi Island police.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI

Comments / 0

