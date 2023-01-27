ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Says Paparazzi Have ‘Screwed Up’ Casual Dating For Her: ‘I Feel Embarrassed’

By Cassie Gill
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, got candid about her current casual dating that’s included comedian Eric Andre, as well as Pete Davidson, Jack Greer and DJ Orazio Rispo in recent weeks. The My Body author confessed she is “enjoying” the dating world, but said paparazzi have made the situation more stressful on her High Low podcast.

“Any time I go on another date, everybody knows,” the mom to son Sylvester, 1, explained to listeners. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing,” she said, saying that the media and paparazzi attention was “screwed up” being able to truly get to know any of the guys. Beyond that, the various men seeing her on dates with other people she’s dating has lead to awkward conversations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yOsg_0kSuOJyi00
Emily Ratajkowski has been on the dating scene since her divorce in Sept. 2022. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

“So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks,” the iNAMORATA Woman author said. Naturally, she also says she doesn’t “necessarily want to know” when she knows the guys she’s dating are also out with other people, saying it’s all been “tricky to navigate,” and “embarrassing,” in addition to an added stress of “so much anxiety.”

Emily filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard back in September, and was seen out on several dates with SNL alum Pete Davidson shortly after (and just months out of his romance with Kim Kardashian). Her new relationships, she says, have not been able to get much traction because they “got out there too fast, and the pressure of it all became so heightened.”

Most recently, the 31-year-old was seen packing on the PDA and sharing a laugh with Eric Andre as they vacationed in the Grand Cayman. The duo are staying at new luxury hotel the Palm Heights where they were caught on camera sharing the intimate moment on the beach. An insider who saw them noted, however, that Emily and Eric seemed more “playful” than “romantic,” and described them as “friends with benefits.”

